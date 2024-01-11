Global Cellular IoT Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 26.78 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 24.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT devices, such as smartphones, are designed with built-in connection capabilities to increase availability, reduce additional infrastructure costs, and facilitate long-distance communications. It may contain scanners, smartphones, sensors, and other Internet of Thing’s devices. The two most prevalent types of cellular IoT are Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) and Narrowband-Internet of Things. (NB-IOT). NB-IoT and LTE-M present substantial opportunities for cellular IoT market share in smart cities, precision agriculture, vending machines, fleet monitoring, and others. These application domains require reliable and secure long-distance communication.

Growing Smart City Infrastructure and Building Automation and the Rapid Expansion of the Telecommunication Industry and Digitalization Drives the Global Market

Streetlights, traffic sensing and control devices, waste management devices, and parking management devices are some of the significant applications of cellular IoT in smart cities. Modern infrastructure reforms are a particular area of focus for governments worldwide, and numerous pilot projects are being established to accomplish this. Additionally, the governments of North America and Eastern Europe are encouraging such initiatives and creating public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The telecommunications sector's explosive global growth is one of the main factors boosting the market's outlook. These technologies can be integrated with the current mobile networks to provide improved end-to-end security, device-level access and authentication, and encrypted data transfer. The IoT's integration with embedded sensors, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth in automotive systems are additional growth-promoting elements.

Applications for Cellular IoT Modules in Vehicle Telematics and Fleet Management Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to Straits Research, “The global cellular IoT market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 26.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Vehicle telematics is one of the significant emerging use cases for cellular IoT, as it improves performance and connectivity while maximizing an organization's assets. The trend of implementing telematics solutions in off-highway and on-highway vehicles is anticipated to present significant growth opportunities for cellular IoT solution providers. With a limited number of technicians and off-road vehicles such as cranes and excavators, time is considered a crucial factor. Implementing IoT and telematics solutions is necessary to monitor equipment and on-road assets.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue holder in the global cellular IoT market . The rapidly changing technology landscape and the ability of industries to adopt smart and connected products at the outset are crucial growth factors for the region. Likewise, the European region is anticipated to generate substantial revenue and experience healthy growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Based on components, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, device management, and signal processing. The hardware segment owns the highest share of the global cellular IoT market

Based on type, the market is divided into 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G. 3G held the largest market share in revenue because it offers low-cost modem options and certifications and has the most users worldwide.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into agriculture, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, energy, environment monitoring, healthcare, retail, smart cities, and others. The energy sector held the highest market share.

North America is the largest global cellular IoT market shareholder as solution vendors and component manufacturers aggressively pursue IoT implementation projects.

The global cellular IoT market’s major key players are:

Qualcomm Inc.

Sierra Wireless

ZTE Corporation

Gemalto NV

Commsolid GmbH

Mistbase Communication System

MediaTek Inc.

Sequans Communications

Texas Instruments

Telit Communications PLC

Market News

July 2022- ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063.SZ), a primary international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, signed a cooperation agreement on the 2.3 GHz spectrum with Banglalink, a leading private operator in Bangladesh. Under the agreement, Banglalink will adopt ZTE's advanced products and technological solutions to enrich its customer experiences further. With the 2.3 GHz spectrum, Banglalink will continuously improve network speed and coverage across the country.

May 2022- Qualcomm Unveiled Next Generation Powerline Communication Device to Support Expanding Industry Need for Vehicle to Charging Station Smart-Grid Communications. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a next-generation powerline communication (PLC) device, the QCA7006AQ, designed to address the needs for electric vehicle (EV) charging station communications – also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

Global Cellular IoT Market: Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software Device Management Signal Processing



By Type

2G

3G

4G

LTE-M

NB-LTE-M

NB-IoT

5G

By End-User

Agriculture

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Environment Monitoring

Healthcare

Retail

Smart Cities

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

