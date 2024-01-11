ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

11 JANUARY 2024 at 14.15 EET



Insurance portfolio of Orion Pension Fund’s B fund transferred to an external pension insurance company – the transfer has approximately EUR 31 million positive impact on Orion’s result in 2023

The insurance portfolio of the Orion Pension Fund's B fund has been transferred to pension insurance company Elo on 31 December 2023. The transfer has EUR 30.7 million positive impact on Orion’s result in 2023. In addition, the transfer will have approximately EUR 40–45 million positive impact on Orion’s cash flow during 2024. The amount of the cash flow impact depends on the final valuation of the transferred pension liabilities and some illiquid investments, which will only be available by the end of H1/2024.

The profit impact from the transfer of the insurance portfolio is not included in Orion’s outlook for 2023 which remains unchanged.

