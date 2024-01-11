Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 11 January 2023 at 12:00 (CET). All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

