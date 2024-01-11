Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market Report 2024-2028: The Rise of Connected Kitchens, Innovation and Convenience Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Connected Cooking Appliances Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart connected cooking appliances market is forecasted to grow by USD 19.62 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.58% during the forecast period. The report on the smart connected cooking appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising innovation in product and technology, growing adoption of smart home systems, and ease of use and convenience offered by smart connected cooking appliances.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of modular kitchen as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected cooking appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of multi-cooking functionalities in smart cooking appliances and integration with voice-controlled personal assistants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart connected cooking appliances market vendors. Also, the smart connected cooking appliances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Behmor Inc.

Breville Pty Ltd

Daewoo Electricals

Electrolux Professional AB

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.

June Life Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand SA

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Miele and Cie. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Smarter Applications Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global smart connected cooking appliances market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



