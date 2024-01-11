Nayax Opens Additional Technical Support Center

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the opening of a new Technical Support Center for the US market. Since the opening, Nayax has immediately seen enhanced support quality, reduced call times and increased customer satisfaction from significantly extending support resources. This additional new tier 1 Technical Support Center reflects Nayax's mission to put the customer at the center of its operations.



Nayax's significant growth over the past few years has led to increased and ongoing demand for customer support. With cross company efforts, Nayax has taken initiatives to further enhance the customer experience, such as creating step-by-step guides that can be easily accessed online, YouTube videos that address the most common problems that customers face, and communicating product updates via several different channels, helping customers become more self-sufficient. Nayax has also worked to automate several onboarding processes, such as the newly released customer transfer portal and the indirect purchase landing page, which will help reduce calls to various teams in the coming weeks, and ultimately decrease wait times for customers calling in for technical support. This infrastructure will allow Nayax to scale with continued growth and not compromise technical support responsiveness.

“We’re excited to bring this new Technical Support Center online, allowing us to expand our support team. We are also looking forward to extending our hours in the near future to provide additional support to our customers,” said Carly Furman, CEO, Nayax North America. “I’d personally like to thank the entire Nayax team for leaning in to accomplish this goal of creating another Technical Support Center and, of course, thank our customers who have continued to trust us as their cashless technology partner.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment over the world; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Public Relations Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

5W PR

ctolbert@5wpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Virginea Stuart Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations

virgineas@nayax.com