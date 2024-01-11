Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Worth USD 58.95 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the non-biodegradability of feminine hygiene products market has emerged as a significant environmental challenge. The widespread use of single-use pads, tampons, and disposable deodorizing wipes has accumulated non-biodegradable waste in landfills, causing long-lasting environmental impacts.
There has been a growing global emphasis on menstrual hygiene management in recent years, with governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and various other entities taking proactive measures to address this critical issue. Initiatives to enhance access to feminine hygiene products and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene have gained substantial momentum in the feminine hygiene products market.
|Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 41.21 Billion
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 58.95 Billion
|CAGR
|5.25%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
Prominent Players in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Unicharm Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Kao Corporation
- Lil-lets Group Limited
- Bella Flor Inc.
- Ontex Group NV
- Corman SpA
- Bodywise
- Seventh Generation Inc.
- Rostam Ltd.
- Maxim Hygiene Products
- The Honest Company Inc.
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- TZMO SA
- Premier FMCG
- Alyk, Inc.
Menstrual Care Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Fundamental Necessities
Menstrual care has emerged as one of the highest-grossing sectors in the feminine hygiene products market. Menstrual care products are considered fundamental necessities for women between 12 and 45, addressing an essential aspect of women's health and hygiene.
The markets in North America stand out as an establishedfeminine hygiene products market, mainly owing to its higher living standards, well-established sanitation practices, and greater levels of female income. These factors collectively contribute to the region's reputation as a market with a long history of consistent demand for menstrual care and hygiene products.
Supermarkets Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Convenience that Supermarkets Offer
Supermarkets have emerged as a dominant distribution channel in the feminine hygiene products market, primarily due to their ability to capture a significant revenue share. This phenomenon is attributed to supermarkets' convenience, as they provide a one-stop shopping experience where women can easily purchase household items and sanitary products in a single visit.
Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region reached a substantial value of 11.96 billion USD in the feminine hygiene products market. This impressive figure underscores the region's growing significance in the global feminine hygiene industry. The Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain and strengthen its dominance in the world market, and it is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the feminine hygiene productsmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation recently unveiled its latest innovation by introducing Poise Ultra-Thin Pads with Wings. These ultra-thin pads represent a breakthrough in feminine hygiene, offering users up to 100% assurance of staying fresh, clean, and dry in the face of bladder leaks. This new addition to the Poise product line demonstrates Kimberly-Clark's commitment to delivering advanced solutions for women's comfort and confidence during everyday life.
- Thinx, Inc., a prominent player in the market for reusable pants designed for periods and incontinence, announced a significant development in its corporate journey in 2022.
Key Questions Answered in Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
