Global Peptone Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific, Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Peptone Market has valued at USD 150.60 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 3.90% through 2028

Peptone is a complex mixture of partially digested proteins or peptides that is often used as a nutrient source in microbiological and biotechnological applications. It is typically produced by enzymatic or acid hydrolysis of natural protein sources, such as animal tissues, milk, or plant proteins. The resulting peptone contains a wide range of peptides, amino acids, and other nitrogen-containing compounds. Peptone is composed of peptides of varying lengths, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and other organic and inorganic compounds. Its composition can vary depending on the source and production method.

Peptone serves as a rich source of nutrients, particularly nitrogen, for microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, and fungi. It provides the essential amino acids and other compounds needed for cell growth and metabolism. Peptone is an essential component in research and development activities across various scientific disciplines. It is used in laboratories for experiments, growth of cell cultures, and testing microbial responses to different conditions.



The biopharmaceutical industry's continuous expansion, driven by the development of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, has significantly increased the demand for peptones. Peptones are essential components in cell culture media used for biopharmaceutical production. Concerns about animal-derived ingredients, such as fetal bovine serum, in cell culture media have led to a shift towards animal-free and plant-based media components.

This trend has driven the demand for microbial peptones as alternatives. Increasing awareness of sustainability and ethical concerns related to animal-derived ingredients has prompted the adoption of more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, such as microbial peptones. Advances in fermentation technology and bioprocessing techniques have led to increased efficiency in peptone production, contributing to market growth.



Key Market Drivers

Biopharmaceutical Industry Growth:

The biopharmaceutical industry has experienced rapid growth due to the development of novel biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

These biopharmaceutical products require precise cell culture conditions and specialized culture media, making peptones a crucial component.

Customization for Cell Culture:

Peptones can be customized and tailored to specific cell lines and bioprocessing conditions, making them adaptable to the diverse needs of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Each biopharmaceutical product may require a unique cell culture medium, and peptones can be adjusted accordingly.

Quality and Regulatory Standards:

The biopharmaceutical industry adheres to strict quality and regulatory standards to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Peptone manufacturers invest in quality control and assurance measures to meet these standards, making peptone a reliable choice for the industry.

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific:

Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in bioprocessing capabilities, which is driving the demand for peptones in these regions.

The growth of biopharmaceutical production in Asia-Pacific contributes to the global demand for peptones.

Shift Towards Animal-Free Media:

Concerns about animal welfare and ethical treatment have led to a growing demand for plant-based and microbial-derived components like peptones.

Regulatory agencies favor animal-free and defined media components, aligning with the use of animal-free peptones.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have improved the efficiency of microbial peptone production, resulting in higher yields and consistent product quality.

Advanced analytical techniques allow for precise characterization of peptone products, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Automation, quality control methods, and supply chain management technologies enhance the efficiency and reliability of peptone production and distribution.

Raw Material Sourcing Challenges:

Traditional peptone production relies on animal-derived raw materials, which can be subject to seasonal variations and supply chain disruptions.

Finding sustainable alternatives to animal-derived sources and ensuring their quality and compliance with regulations can be challenging.

Competition from Substitutes:

Various substitute nutrient sources, including soy-based extracts and synthetic formulations, compete with peptones.

Substitutes may offer cost-effectiveness, customization, and regulatory approvals, challenging the dominance of peptones.

Rising Demand for Nutrient-rich Supplements:

Peptones are used in dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and functional foods to support health and wellness trends.

The aging population's focus on maintaining health and vitality drives the demand for nutrient-rich supplements.

Regional Dominance in North America:

North America, particularly the United States, dominates the peptone market due to its robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Ongoing research and innovation in North America stimulate the development and adoption of peptone products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $150.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $187.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies presents in the Global Peptone Market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hardy Diagnostics Inc.

BD Biosciences Systems & Reagents Inc.

Biospringer S.A

Merck Millipore Ltd

Liangshan Ketai Biologics Products Co Ltd.

Xinhua Biochemical Tech Development

HiMedia Laboratories

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Kerry Group

Report Scope:



Peptone Market, By Type:

Animal Peptone

Plant Peptone

Microbial Peptone

Others

Peptone Market, By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Research Institution

Food Industry

Industrial Applications

Others

Peptone Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mroyl4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment