CNC Machinery Market to Reach $130.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington,Delaware, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ CNC Machinery Market by Type (Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Grinding Machines, Drilling Machine, Laser Machines, and Others), Application (Automotive, Construction Equipment, Aerospace & Defence, Power & Energy, Industrial Machinery, and Others), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global CNC machinery market was valued at $66,535.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $130,136.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in concern toward the precision cutting, drilling, & milling and growth in industrial sectors drive the expansion of the CNC machinery market. However, high cost associated with CNC machinery restricts the market growth. On the contrary, growing technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $66,535.6 million Market Size in 2032 $130,136.7 million CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 215 Segments covered Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Growth of the automotive and aerospace industry

Advantages of CNC lathe machines Opportunities Technical advancements in CNC machinery Restraints Slowdown of global manufacturing industry

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the CNC machinery market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of CNC machinery was hampered due to the downfall of various end user industries across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The milling machines segment to hold majority share of the market in 2020

By type, the milling machines segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-thirds of the CNC machinery market revenue, and laser machines segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. CNC milling machines are capable of producing high-precision cylindrical parts with very tight tolerances. This makes them an ideal choice for industries such as aerospace and oil & gas industry, where accuracy is critical. Furthermore, horizontal lathes are designed for high volume production of cylindrical parts, which can help manufacturers increase their productivity and reduce costs. Hence, all these factors together contribute toward the growth of the market.

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2020.

By application, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for one third of the CNC machinery market, and aerospace and defence segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization have significantly increased CNC machines demand throughout the globe. The CNC machines are used to manufacture various engine components such as crankshafts, camshafts, and pistons, as well as transmission parts such as gears and shafts for the automotive industry.

The OEM segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than three fifths of the CNC machinery market revenue, and aftersales segment is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Many types of end-users such as automotive, aerospace, construction equipment, and others employ large number of CNC machines which increases the demand for maintenance and repair, as these activities are directly related to machine operations. Many service schedules such as alignment & balance service, root cause failure analyses service, and others, are used to regulate the usage of these machines under numerous equipment types.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting to nearly half of the global CNC machinery market revenue The manufacturing sector in countries such as India and China has witnessed substantial growth in the past few decades, owing to availability of workforce and low-cost manufacturing. CNC machinery is widely used in many industries throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The region's three major economies are anticipated to be China, India, and Japan. Considering its position as the world's biggest manufacturing center, China is anticipated to remain a significant market for CNC lathe and milling machinery. It is anticipated that the demand for advanced CNC machinery will increase because of the country's growing investment in automation and production technologies.

Leading Market Players: -

Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Amera Seiki

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

General Technology Group

Dalian Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

Datron AGFANUC Corporation

HAAS Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation.

Shenyang Machine Tool Part Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the CNC machinery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

