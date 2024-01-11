QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q4 2023 and hold webcast

Venlo, The Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.
Press release date/time: Tuesday, February 6, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.
Conference call date/time: Wednesday, February 7, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.
Three options for joining the conference call
- Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me
Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts
- Dial-in by phone
U.S.: +1 646 828 8193
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655
GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2492
Conference ID: 2206067
To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
- Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast
A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643464&tp_key=a2e231b651
Contact: IR@qiagen.com
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to
Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing
the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from
blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for
analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable
insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN
provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics
(human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics).
As of September 30, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide.
Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.
