Telesign Named “IoT Security Company of the Year” in 8th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that it was selected as the winner of the “IoT Security Company of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



Telesign was recognized for its commitment to creating a safer digital world with the launch of Telesign's Continuous Trust™ Authority in 2023. This initiative empowers companies to create secure digital experiences through insights on building trust and reducing fraud in the digital economy.

“The Continuous Trust Authority positions Telesign as a leader committed to safeguarding the interests of both consumers and brands. Customers want to trust brands, and brands want to build trusted digital platforms. But trust can be elusive in the digital world,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “We’re thrilled that Telesign is our ‘IoT Security Company of the Year.’ Their initiative establishes a benchmark for the industry, urging other IoT players to prioritize security and help make the digital world a more trusted place.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders, and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

"Internet-connected devices, especially those that allow digital payments, make transactions seamless but also provide opportunities for fraudsters,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO. “We’re grateful to IoT Breakthrough for recognizing Telesign’s work to protect people from fraud and educate companies about the risks to brand equity when the digital identities of their customers are not effectively protected.”

About Telesign



Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions provide fraud protection, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter at @Telesign.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .