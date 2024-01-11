True Tickets Strikes a Chord with Brevard Music Center, Revolutionizing the Concert Experience in the Heart of North Carolina

BREVARD, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that harmonizes technology with tradition, True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, is delighted to announce its latest partnership with the Brevard Music Center, one of the nation's most prestigious summer festivals. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the realm of digital ticketing and audience engagement, particularly within the classical music sector.



The Brevard Music Center, nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, is renowned for its exceptional training programs, festivals, and community involvement. With its commitment to providing unparalleled musical experiences, the partnership with True Tickets is set to elevate concert-going to new heights.

Through this alliance, True Tickets will provide Brevard Music Center with a state-of-the-art, secure, and seamless ticketing solution. This technology is not only aimed at enhancing the experience for patrons, but also at addressing issues related to third-party ticket reselling. Attendees of the Brevard Music Center will enjoy the convenience and security of digital ticketing, ensuring that their focus remains solely on the spectacular musical performances.

"Aligning with True Tickets is a step forward into the future of ticketing for the Brevard Music Center. Their innovative approach aligns with our mission to provide an exceptional musical experience for our community," said Jason Posnock, President of the Brevard Music Center. "This partnership is more than just about ticketing; it's about enriching the cultural landscape for our patrons and students."

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, echoed the enthusiasm for the new partnership: "Collaborating with an esteemed institution like the Brevard Music Center is a privilege. Our platform is designed to enhance the experience of music enthusiasts while supporting the integrity and accessibility of live entertainment."

True Tickets' digital platform will enable the Brevard Music Center to set specific rules for digital ticket sharing and maintain a transparent chain of custody for each ticket. This advancement not only streamlines the ticketing process but also offers a personalized experience to patrons and invaluable insights into audience engagement.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Brevard Music Center | Summer Institute & Festival

Founded in 1936, the Brevard Music Center stands as one of this country’s premier summer classical music training programs and festivals. Each summer, over 700 gifted students come to the Music Center from across the United States and around the world to study with a distinguished faculty and renowned guest artists. Brevard’s hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges each year as faculty and students present remarkable concerts and events to summer audiences.

For more information visit brevardmusic.org , “like” the Brevard Music Center on Facebook, follow @brevardmusic on Instagram and Twitter, stream season highlights via SoundCloud, and visit the Brevard Music Center YouTube channel to enjoy performance videos from previous festival seasons.

Media contacts:

True Tickets

Crystal Henderson

crystal@thepresshouse.com