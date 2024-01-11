Ekso Bionics Announces $4.6 Million Registered Direct Offering

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,967,742 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.55 per share pursuant to a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.6 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 16, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-272607) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s offering of securities and the use of proceeds from such offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “projection,” “grow,” “potential,” “future,” “can,” “develop,” “proposition,” “position,” “expand,” “may” or words of similar meaning. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as changes in general economic and market conditions. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com