Lynx Air Continues Eastern Canada Expansion by Welcoming Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), today announced further expansion in Eastern Canada and Quebec with the addition of Quebec City to its network from June 6, 2024, offering affordable links to Alberta and British Columbia.



After the tremendous success of its flights from Montreal, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will offer six flights a week to/from Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and 10 flights a week to/from Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Calgary International Airport (YYC), expanding its network in Quebec. The Quebec City - Vancouver service will operate as a “through flight” via Calgary, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

Tickets go on sale today, and the fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $129* one way Calgary to/from Quebec City and $199* one way Quebec City to/from Vancouver, including taxes and fees. To celebrate, Lynx has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on all routes. The sale will run from January 11, 2024, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on January 14, 2024, and can be accessed with the promo code: QUEBEC. For complete details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“We are excited to be adding Quebec City to our rapidly expanding network,” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx. “Our strategy is to fly to destinations where airfares are high, and low-cost options are limited, and Quebec City, the capital city of Quebec, will be another opportunity for Lynx to expand in the east and serve these high fare markets. By offering ultra-affordable fares, we aim to inspire more Canadians to travel to see their favourite people and explore new places.”

“We're very pleased to be part of Lynx's expanding network, starting next summer. People in Québec City and throughout the eastern part of the province will be able to take advantage of new options for visiting Calgary and Vancouver, two popular destinations in Western Canada. The addition of affordable flights to the Lynx network is directly in line with our objective of offering even more options to local travellers, as well as being a direct gateway for tourists to the magnificent Québec City region,” says Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport.

“Quebec City offers travellers an exciting opportunity to connect with Quebec’s rich culture and deep history, and we are excited to welcome this new route from Lynx Air to YYC and offer Albertans another option to travel to one of Canada’s most sought after destinations,” says Chris Miles, Chief Operating Officer at The Calgary Airport Authority. “As Lynx’s rapid expansion across Canada continues, we are proud to be an integral part of its operation and continue working together to provide exceptional experiences for our guests.”

Lynx’s Quebec City Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 6-JUN-24 Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) Calgary International Airport (YYC) 6-JUN-24 Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Calgary International Airport (YYC) Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) 6-JUN-24 Tuesday /Thursday /Sunday Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) **Vancouver International Airport (YVR) 6-JUN-24 Tuesday /Thursday /Sunday **Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)



Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

**Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination.

