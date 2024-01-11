Molecular Diagnostic Market Growth: Projections Suggest a 10.6% CAGR, with Anticipated to USD 51 Billion by 2032

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market.us, the Molecular Diagnostic Market Size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 51 Billion by 2032, experiencing growth from its 2023 valuation of USD 21.1 Billion. This trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032.

Molecular diagnostics plays a crucial role in identifying a range of illnesses, including infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders. This involves examining molecules like DNA, RNA, and proteins in tissues or fluids. Various techniques such as mass spectroscopy, cytogenetics, in situ hybridization, and molecular imaging are employed for disease diagnosis. This cutting-edge approach operates during the active phase of an illness, utilizing robust technologies like gene expression profiling, DNA sequence analysis, and biomarker identification. Thanks to these advancements, patient treatment is optimized, and diagnostic processes have become faster and more efficient.

The burgeoning molecular diagnostics market is influenced by factors such as global outbreaks of bacterial and viral diseases, a growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, recent strides in pharmacogenomics, and rapidly evolving technology. To present a comprehensive market analysis, the industry is segmented based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and region, reflecting the diverse landscape of molecular diagnostics.

Key Takeaway:

Factors affecting the growth of the Molecular Diagnostic industry

The molecular diagnostics industry has seen remarkable growth owing to advancements in technology, an increased understanding of molecular biology, and a surging demand for personalized medicine. This growth is significantly fueled by breakthroughs in high-throughput sequencing, PCR, microarray technologies, and next-generation sequencing, enhancing the precision and efficiency of diagnostic tests. The rising incidence of infectious diseases, including emerging and re-emerging ones, has further propelled the industry forward, with molecular diagnostics providing swift and accurate pathogen detection for early intervention. The aging global population, prone to chronic diseases, particularly cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, contributes to the industry's expansion as these conditions often require molecular diagnostic testing for precise diagnosis and monitoring. Additionally, regulatory support, increased funding, and a growing awareness of personalized medicine have created a conducive environment for the industry's evolution.

Furthermore, the molecular diagnostics sector benefits from rapid test development capabilities, evidenced by its swift response to infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19. Increased patient awareness and demand for more accurate and personalized diagnostic information drive the adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies. Collaborations and partnerships among diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical firms, research institutions, and healthcare providers play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and bringing novel diagnostic solutions to market. The industry's growth is also influenced by cost reduction and improved accessibility as technological advancements and economies of scale contribute to a decrease in the overall cost of molecular diagnostic tests, making them more widely available to healthcare providers and patients alike. This dynamic landscape, shaped by a synergy of technological progress, demographic shifts, and collaborative efforts, underscores the ongoing expansion and significance of the molecular diagnostics industry.

Regional Analysis

The robust and technologically advanced healthcare systems in European countries serve as a key driver for the region's growth. Businesses in the European molecular diagnostics market are strategically targeting hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies for expansion. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region shows significant potential in the diagnostic devices sector, with a substantial demand for tests. North America leads the molecular diagnostics market, benefitting from expanding healthcare facilities and improved medical care approvals. The Asia-Pacific region also presents lucrative opportunities, driven by growing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and the prevalence of native healthcare organizations. Factors such as increased adoption of molecular diagnostics, a rapidly growing aging population, and a surge in infectious diseases contribute to the market's growth in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit positive outcomes throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 21.1 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 51 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 10.6% Europe Revenue USD 7.4 Billion Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The Molecular Diagnostics Market is poised for growth, fueled by government initiatives such as reimbursement for diagnostic tests. There's a surge in demand for enhanced molecular platforms, envisaged for treatment applications. Major market players are strategically developing molecular diagnostic steps, promising rapid Point-of-Care results. Notably, advancements in oncology molecular diagnostics and in-vitro diagnostics, coupled with established billing systems for oncology molecular diagnostics, contribute to this positive trajectory. An investigator assessed vaccine efficacy by analyzing blood samples from Influenza-vaccinated individuals and those with H1N1 influenza. Recognizing diagnostic testing as vital for infection control, international market empowerment is anticipated in the coming weeks, supported by government initiatives and funding, fostering market growth.

Market Restraints

The current landscape of molecular diagnostics faces challenges due to the high cost of instruments, coupled with additional expenses for facility oversight and regulatory compliance. Stringent standards imposed by regulatory bodies further hinder the market's growth during the evaluation period. The substantial cost of instrumentation is a potential barrier to market expansion, impacting clinical laboratories across various measures. Professionals encounter difficulties in ensuring efficient sample acquisition, preservation, and transportation, especially with emerging technologies like NGS and Lab-on-chip PCR devices. To overcome these challenges and foster market growth, there is a pressing need to revamp research facilities for precise molecular diagnostic tests, particularly in microorganism detection. This transformation aims to mitigate risks, enhance time management, and address the increasing demand for rapid diagnostic results in the face of microbial growth and disease outbreaks. To stay ahead, proficient laboratories must embrace innovative technologies for effective and timely diagnostics.

Market Opportunities

Research and development activities are poised to fuel market growth in the coming years. The surge is notably attributed to heightened consumer awareness and an elevated standard of living, driving the demand for early diagnosis. This trend is particularly evident in the flourishing markets of the US and Europe, where major players are redirecting their focus to meet the escalating demands. The growing interest in life sciences and medical services research in these regions significantly influences the establishment of advanced lab infrastructures. In emerging economies like China and India, it becomes imperative to educate small and medium-sized community physicians about the accessibility and benefits of diagnostic tests for effective prevention and diagnosis of chronic diseases. Simultaneously, the remarkable rise in self-testing diagnostic devices and heightened patient awareness about early diagnostics is reshaping the landscape. Notably, there is a surging demand for molecular diagnostic platforms adaptable to treatment settings.

Report Segmentation of the Molecular Diagnostic Market

Type Insight

The molecular diagnostics market is categorized into instruments, reagents, software, and services. Currently, reagents dominate the global market, driven by advancements in research and development within the drug and biotechnology sectors. Their widespread use in testing underscores their significance. Disruptions in global distribution channels have impacted the coordinated standard chains for healthcare, affecting quality and innovation. The market experiences growth due to increased infectious diseases, awareness, personalized medicine acceptance, and biomarker identification. However, stringent regulatory requirements for new molecular diagnostics methods may impede market growth. Emerging economies adopting molecular diagnostics present growth opportunities, despite the associated high testing costs.

Application Insight

The Molecular Diagnostic Treatment segment is experiencing substantial growth, driven by a surge in diagnostic rates for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular issues, neurological disorders, diabetes, and obesity, primarily associated with an aging population. The market is also propelled by an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV and HPV. Major players are leveraging cost-effective resources to expand their presence. Molecular diagnostic tests, while yielding potent outcomes, are linked with high costs. The prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing awareness of personalized medicine contribute to market expansion, yet stringent regulatory requirements may impede growth. Conversely, the adoption of molecular diagnostics in emerging economies presents promising opportunities, offering efficiency and optimal results for laboratories of all sizes, and aiding swift treatment decisions. The field of infectious disease diagnosis has witnessed a transformative shift with the implementation of molecular diagnostic methods.

End-User Insight

The market analysis, focusing on end users, identifies hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare facilities as key segments. Notably, clinical laboratories lead the market share due to their significant role in Covid testing with a high procedure volume. Molecular diagnostics are crucial for swift and accurate diagnoses, particularly in infectious diseases like HIV. The rising demand for molecular diagnostic centers is attributed to the effective identification and characterization of microorganisms. A successful diagnostic test must exhibit precision, speed, and the ability to measure the desired parameters. The global adoption of molecular diagnostics in diverse research and clinical settings is expected to drive growth in this segment throughout the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Molecular Diagnostic Market

In December 2023 : Agilent Technologies Inc. launched the SureAmp NGS Target Enrichment Reagents for research, simplifying and streamlining next-generation sequencing workflows.

: Agilent Technologies Inc. launched the SureAmp NGS Target Enrichment Reagents for research, simplifying and streamlining next-generation sequencing workflows. In November 2023 : Illumina Inc. unveiled the iSeq 100 Sequencing System, a compact and affordable benchtop sequencer targeting research and clinical applications.

: Illumina Inc. unveiled the iSeq 100 Sequencing System, a compact and affordable benchtop sequencer targeting research and clinical applications. In October 2023 : bioMérieux SA introduced the BIOFIRE FILMAQUICK system, a rapid multiplex PCR platform for detecting urinary tract infections, offering faster results and improved workflow.

: bioMérieux SA introduced the BIOFIRE FILMAQUICK system, a rapid multiplex PCR platform for detecting urinary tract infections, offering faster results and improved workflow. In July 2023 : BD launched the MAX QX20 real-time PCR system, designed for point-of-care testing to expand infectious disease diagnostics and improve accessibility.

: BD launched the MAX QX20 real-time PCR system, designed for point-of-care testing to expand infectious disease diagnostics and improve accessibility. In February 2023 : Danaher Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Roche Diagnostics to develop and commercialize next-generation oncology diagnostics for personalized medicine.

: Danaher Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Roche Diagnostics to develop and commercialize next-generation oncology diagnostics for personalized medicine. In January 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the TaqPath SARS-CoV-2 Test, a highly sensitive RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the FDA.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Instruments

Reagents

Services

Software

By End User

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Application

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Genetic testing

Neurological disease

Microbiology

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic landscape of Molecular Diagnostics, the market is marked by fragmentation, with numerous local and regional players vying for prominence. Intense competition prevails among market participants, especially from leading entities boasting robust brand recognition and extensive distribution networks. To secure a competitive edge, companies strategically employ expansion tactics, notably through partnerships and product launches. These maneuvers serve as key initiatives to assert market dominance and adapt to the evolving industry. As firms navigate the complexities of the sector, staying ahead necessitates a proactive approach, leveraging collaborative ventures and innovative product introductions to solidify their standing amidst the competitive Molecular Diagnostics market.

The most prominent Molecular diagnostic industry players

BD

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher corporation

Hologic Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Key Players

