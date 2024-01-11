Beverage Refrigeration Equipment Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3,779.2 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage refrigeration equipment market is expected to reach US$2,150.5 million by 2024. During the projected period (2024–2034), the market is estimated to grow at a 5.8% CAGR. The market is predicted to rise to an incredible US$ 3,779.2 million by 2034.



The market for beverage refrigeration equipment is driven by the growing need for portable, easily consumed drinks, the emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability, and the growth of the international hospitality sector. These forces propel the uptake of innovative cooling technologies, fostering long-term expansion and industry change.

In the beverage refrigeration equipment market, startups are emphasizing advanced innovations such as IoT-enabled sensors, AI-driven temperature management, and intelligent features. These businesses embrace innovation and strive to offer technologically sophisticated, adaptable, and energy-efficient solutions that meet changing customer and market demands.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,779.2 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America's market share is expected to increase to 32.1% by 2024.

In contrast, it is predicted that East Asia would account for 38.9% of the market by 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 443.7 million in 2024, with a predicted increase in market share to 72.4%.

The beverage refrigeration equipment market in China is projected to be worth US$ 460.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, the beer dispensing category is projected to account for 52.1% of the market share.

By 2024, the food service industry is predicted to have a 13.6% market share.

“By developing and marketing environmentally friendly beverage refrigeration systems, significant companies may take advantage of the opportunity given by consumers' growing demand for sustainable practices, aligning with ecological issues, and obtaining a competitive edge in the market,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Panasonic Corporation

Dover Corporation

Frigoglass SAIC

AHT Cooling System GmbH

Powers Equipment Company Inc.

Beverage Air Corporation

MF Refrigeration Limited

Perlick Corporation

Skope Industries Limited

QBD Modular Systems Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the market for beverage refrigeration equipment are driving innovation with innovative technology. Efficiency as well as real-time monitoring are improved by integrating IoT-enabled sensors, AI-driven temperature controls, and intelligent features. While some businesses concentrate on creating modular and flexible designs, others place more of an emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Innovative features may be added to goods through strategic partnerships with technology suppliers, guaranteeing that they stay at the forefront of technological innovation. These companies are able to stand out from the competition and successfully satisfy the changing needs of the market because to their dedication to technology-driven solutions.

Developments by the Key Players

In 2023, Anthony, a division of Dover Food Retail and Dover, a top producer of lighting systems, display equipment, and glass refrigerator and freezer doors for use in commercial refrigeration systems, announced the introduction of its brand-new Automatic Beer Cave Door for Walk-In Cooler applications.

Both the inside and outside of the doors include motion sensors, which facilitates simple two-way traffic and improves the user experience.

Product Portfolio

In addition to providing a large selection of glycol cooling system models, MF Refrigeration can also provide custom solutions for unique uses. Their power packs are the best way to get rid of long draw air-cooled systems.

The glycol chiller's exceptional dependability ensures that beer is always served at the ideal temperature, enabling MF Refrigeration's chilling apparatus to provide the ideal cold beer. Glycol coolers are designed to produce an amazing ice effect on draft beer towers and/or to use an amazing beer chilling system to distribute exceptionally cold beer.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the beverage refrigeration equipment market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

