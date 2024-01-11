ACV to Showcase the Future of Vehicle Sourcing and Inventory Management at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, will be taking center stage at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. The company is focused on helping dealers "WIN with ACV" and excel in consumer acquisition, vehicle pricing and more.



ACV has end-to-end solutions to help partners solve these challenges, and the team looks forward to engaging with dealers to showcase its offerings.

Some key dealer solutions for the show will include:

How to more effectively source inventory from consumers

How to buy more with more confidence at target gross profits

How to leverage ACV’s data and technology to inspect and appraise inventory

How to harness the power of data to streamline dealership operations

How to sell wholesale and retail cars faster with greater reach and higher gross profits



ACV Technology Showcase

This year’s booth (#2721W) will feature an interactive demo space offering dealers hands-on experience with ACV’s solutions. Featured technology will include:

ClearCar: ClearCar will be spotlighted as dealers can demo the product and understand how to more effectively source consumer inventory leveraging ClearCar Price and ClearCar Capture. ClearCar decodes the relationship between vehicle condition and value, allowing ACV’s dealer and commercial clients to have more transparent conversations with consumers. ClearCar Capture enables consumers to submit photos of their vehicles for further documentation of condition through an AI imaging and self-inspection tool. Consumers benefit from having greater visibility into how vehicle value is determined while ensuring dealers hit their target margin objectives.





Vehicle Inspection: ACV will showcase its enhanced inspection technology. Dealers will see ACV's AI imaging capabilities firsthand, along with the company's APEX and Virtual Lift ® technologies, and learn how all these solutions provide confidence when sourcing vehicles. Within one device, APEX leverages a multitude of sensors to help dealers understand vehicle issues detected from sound, vibration and more. In addition, Virtual Lift ® gives a clear and accurate view of the vehicle's undercarriage in seconds, including full-length panoramic imagery, without needing to climb under a car or wait to put it up on a lift.





Private Marketplaces : Dealers will discover how they can be the leader of their own closed marketplace. ACV Private Marketplaces enables the selling of vehicles to a custom set of internal dealers with the ability to customize fees, frequency and auction times. Private Marketplaces is powered with vehicles that have been inspected using ACV's trusted condition reports so dealers can bid with confidence.





Upgraded MAX Digital : MAX Digital's latest technology allows dealers to appraise cars faster than ever while maximizing gross profits. Tapping into ACV's robust, live-time vehicle market data, dealers will learn how they can gain insight and navigate decision making with efficiency and data-driven precision.





: MAX Digital’s latest technology allows dealers to appraise cars faster than ever while maximizing gross profits. Tapping into ACV’s robust, live-time vehicle market data, dealers will learn how they can gain insight and navigate decision making with efficiency and data-driven precision. True360: ACV teammates will be on hand to share how True360 builds consumer confidence through its vehicle inspection and True360 Report. True360 provides dealers and consumers with the means to make knowledgeable purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles with an accident history. The True360 Report publishes to CarFax and AutoCheck vehicle history reports, as well as the vehicle display page on the dealer’s website.



ACV’s presence at the show will also include a NADA Workshop hosted by Vice President of Business Development Randy Barone, as well as ongoing 20-minute TEC (Technology, Education, Community) Talks throughout the show on the TEC Stage within ACV’s booth.

ACV TEC Talks

Throughout the show, ACV will be hosting a series of TEC Talks at its booth, equipping dealers with the knowledge and tools to best serve dealership needs in today’s market. Talks will cover everything from accurately pricing vehicles and employing the proper technology that drives dealer businesses to leveraging dealership communities in order to be more competitive and profitable. Many of these sessions will feature dealers who can share how they are winning with ACV’s solutions.

Educational Workshop With Randy Barone

On Saturday, February 3, at 2:30 p.m. PT, ACV Vice President of Business Development Randy Barone will host an educational workshop on the Variable Operations track: “ How Does Your Used Car Department Score? ” As a former dealer and 30-year automotive industry veteran, Barone will focus on how, through data-driven insights, dealers can increase inventory efficiencies and management strategies in order to win when it comes to vehicle sourcing. In today’s ever-changing market, remaining front-footed when selecting the proper inventory to meet dealership needs is critical. Attendees will learn the importance of employing a retail-first approach to inventory management at every level of their business operations, determining the right opportunities to maximize sales potential that differentiates them from the pack. After his workshop, Barone will offer dealers who visit ACV’s booth a complimentary dealership assessment using his signature scoring process.

“We are thrilled to connect once again with our dealer partners at this year’s NADA Show,” said ACV CEO George Chamoun. “2024 market conditions will bring new opportunities and challenges as new vehicle inventory steadily increases, and dealers need to continue sourcing used vehicles effectively. Our scheduled demonstrations and TEC Talks are centered around leveraging data and technology to help dealers make informed decisions while sourcing and selling used vehicles. We look forward to connecting and enabling our partners to win in 2024 while laying the foundation for the future of automotive.”

Dealers can sign up today to schedule a meeting on a specific topic or for a general ACV capabilities overview at https://www.acvauctions.com/nada .

Learn more about ACV’s product offerings at www.acvauctions.com and meet in-person at the ACV booth (#2721W) in the West Hall on February 1-4.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.