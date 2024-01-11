Electric wheelchair market Size Worth USD 8.65 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric wheelchair market size was USD 3.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of spinal deformities and disabilities and accidents are key factors driving market revenue growth. Increase in chronic diseases, such as obesity and disability, among older people and children, and other physiological conditions, requiring the utilization of electric wheelchairs for mobility is rising demand for electric wheelchairs globally.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of the healthcare sector, which includes significant advancements in electric wheelchair technology such as introduction of facial expression-based commands for wheelchair movement. AI-based wheelchairs are considered as assistive technology, which helps individuals to complete their daily tasks that they would otherwise find difficult or impossible owing to disability.

The major market companies are working on Research & Development (R&D) and upgrading their existing product portfolio are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 31 July 2022, Bang Bang Robotics, a Chinese startup secured USD 14.8 million in a Series B round for the development of AI-based electric wheelchairs.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2708

However, limited accessibility and infrastructure in many developing countries along with lack of skilled staff to handle advanced electric wheelchairs in hospitals and clinics are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Also, electric wheelchairs depend on well-maintained sidewalks, slopes, and available public spaces to be effective mobility aids. In addition, in many developing countries such as India and Brazil, lack of proper infrastructure help individuals with electric wheelchairs is limiting demand for electric wheelchairs accordingly. Moreover, unskilled staff in underdeveloped and developing countries make patients reluctant to use electric wheelchairs during the treatment process, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights:

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global electric wheelchair market is segmented into center wheel drive, front wheel drive, standing electric wheelchairs, and rear wheel drive. The center wheel drive segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global electric wheelchair market in 2022. This is attributed to durability and capability of center wheel drive wheelchair to move all the wheels with equal torque, enabling users to maintain stability and balance of the wheelchair. One of the major advantages of using center wheel drive type wheelchair is that it provides small radius, while trueing around and the front tire is lightweight, enabling it to move around the narrow pathways easily. This wheelchair also has caster wheels on the front and back of base, helping to prevent the electric wheelchair from tipping forward or backward. In addition, center wheel drive wheelchair is great for users with perceptual or cognitive impairment because the drive wheel and center of gravity is in line with the user's head.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global electric wheelchair market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, and sports conditioning.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global electric wheelchair market during the forecast period. This is due to rising competition and demand for fine quality and advanced electric wheelchairs. Patients with chronic diseases and disabilities are unable to walk on their own in the hospital for diagnosis and tests, which generates requirement for electric wheelchair to move inside the hospital premises. In addition, hospitals and emergency clinics' intense consideration units are prepared for crisis care. Medical clinics have committed trained professionals for handling advanced electric wheelchairs giving a complete scope of services to address and satisfy the issues of different patient parties.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2708

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global electric wheelchair market in 2022 due to increasing product innovation, advanced medical facilities, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population. According to the U.S. disability statistics for 2021, around 61 million individuals are living with some sort of disability in the U.S. In addition, major companies investing in Research & Development (R&D) activities and upgrading their existing product portfolio are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global electric wheelchair market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising number of chronic and increasing geriatric population with some sort of disability. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 135 million individuals are living with disability in Europe. According to the European union (EU), 15.1% of working women aged 15-64 years are suffering from some sort of disability and in men it is 12.9. In addition, major companies investing in their R&D activities and upgrading their existing product portfolio is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.12 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 8.65 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, Permobil AB, OttoBock Healthcare and Pride Mobility Products Corp., Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd, Meyra Group, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd, Miki Kogyosho Co., Ltd, Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd, Golden Technologies, NowTechnologies Zrt, GF Health Products, Inc., Levo AG, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, and Hoveround Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2708

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global electric wheelchair market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective electric wheelchair solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global electric wheelchair market report are:

JIN MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical Limited

Permobil AB

OttoBock Healthcare

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

Meyra Group

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Miki Kogyosho Co., Ltd.

Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

Golden Technologies

Now Technologies Zrt

GF Health Products, Inc.

Levo AG

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Hoveround Corporation

Strategic Development

On 17 March 2023, Golden Technologies announced the launch of two new lightweights, super-portable, foldable power wheelchairs named as GP301 Stride aluminum folding power wheelchair and GP302 Cricket carbon fiber folding power wheelchair for upgrading their existing product portfolio.

On 22 July 2022, Sunrise Medical announced the launch of QUICKIE ACCESS, a knee-pivot manual wheelchair for independent propelling with the benefits of tilt and recline for upgrading their existing product portfolio. This wheelchair is developed to solve multiple seating challenges while allowing clients to hand or foot propel, offering much appreciated independence.

On 6 March 2020, Invacare Corporation launched Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair, a front-wheel drive type electric wheelchair. This model is made by the standard Invacare G-Trac Technology and LiNX Technology’s improved Adaptive Load Compensation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-wheelchair-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electric wheelchair market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Center Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchairs

Rear Wheel Drive

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Sports Conditioning



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2708

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com