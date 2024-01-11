e-clinical solutions market Size Worth USD 30.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-clinical solutions market size was USD 8.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of chronic cases across the globe, rising demand of novel software solutions by pharma and biotech companies, growing need for consistent and standardized data across clinical trials, and growing supportive initiatives by governments for clinical trials worldwide.

eClinical solutions is developed for monitoring and managing the entire medical treatment workflow of patients which supports clinical efficiency of the physicians. There has been a significant rise in number of chronic issues such as cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal conditions, among others, requiring the utilization of effective treatment. Increasing number of chronic cases across the globe is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the global e-clinical solutions market.

The major companies are investing in Research & Development (R&D) activities and upgrading existing product portfolio, thus boosting revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 24 May 2023, to enhance their current portfolio with technological innovations and offer improved comprehensive solutions to their clients, eClinical Solutions LLC introduced elluminate IQ. This includes AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities within a data management workbench.

Another major factor driving revenue growth of the global market is increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. Number of documented clinical trials is rising substantially since recent years. By May 29, 2023, the global count of registered clinical studies reached nearly 454,000. This marks a notable surge from the mere 2,119 trials recorded in the year 2000.

However, data security and privacy concerns pose significant constraints on the revenue growth of the eClinical solutions market. As the volume of clinical trial data increases, there is a heightened awareness and scrutiny regarding the protection of sensitive patient information. Stringent regulations and compliance requirements, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), demand robust security measures, creating challenges for eClinical solution providers. The potential risks associated with data breaches, unauthorized access, or mishandling of patient data raise apprehensions among stakeholders, impacting adoption of these solutions.

Segment Insights:

Deployment Mode Insights:

On the basis of deployment mode, the global e-clinical solutions market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based. The web-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is attributable to their ease of availability in the market, ease of scheduling reminders, calls, appointments of patients, and task recalls. One of the biggest advantages of this platform is that it can run on any computer or mobile device, irrespective of operating system. Also, increasing product launches by various organizations are some of the key factors boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global e-clinical solutions market is segmented into Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and others.

The Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022, due to rising adoption of this software by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. CTMS facilitates efficient planning, tracking, and management of every aspect of a clinical trial, from participant recruitment to data collection and analysis. The system helps in real-time monitoring of trial progress, resource allocation, and adherence to timelines, leading to improved operational efficiency. With the increasing complexity and scale of clinical trials, organizations seek CTMS to enhance collaboration among various stakeholders, including investigators, sponsors, and regulatory bodies.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in the global e-clinical solutions market in 2022. Revenue growth of the market in this region because of its product innovation, great medical care, prevalence of chronic sicknesses, developing geriatric populace diagnosed with chronic issues, deeply grounded medical services, and expanding inclination for insignificantly obtrusive methodology. Also, rising awareness related to the treatment choices, are some of the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of the e-clinical solutions market in North America, especially in U.S. and Canada. Increasing cases of chronic cases in the United States is creating the need for effective treatment, in which, clinical trials are playing a crucial role in new drug development.

The e-clinical solutions market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2022. The Europe e-clinical solutions market is set to observe consistent development predominantly due to presence of an extensively evolved drug industry, rising demand for chronic disorder treatment, and growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and adoption of electronic solutions for data integrity.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 8.82 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 30.75 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment Mode, Product, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Datatrak International, Inc.; Oracle; Parexel International Corporation; Dassault Systemes; Bioclinica; CRF Health; ERT Clinical; eClinical Works, Anju Life Sciences Software; eClinical Solutions, Veeva Systems, Saama Technologies, Inc., Medidata Solution, DATATRAK, OmniComm Systems, Clario, Signant Health, 4G Clinical, Canon Medical Systems, Lokavant, and others.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global e-clinical solutions market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective eClinical solutions. Some major players included in the global e-clinical solutions market report are:

Strategic Development

On 12 April 2023, Anju Software unveiled eTMF Master, a novel cloud-based electronic trial master file software product. This solution fosters collaboration among sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and sites for the efficient and secure management of clinical trial content within a regulatory-compliant framework. eTMF Master enables the swift compilation of digital documents and images sourced from clinical trials, addressing the escalating regulatory demands and meeting deadlines for agency inspections, sponsor audits, and internal audits.

On 28 February 2023, Parexel, a leading global Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that delivers comprehensive Phase I to IV clinical development services, introduced a new expert series named "New Medicines, Novel Insights." This series showcases recent perspectives from the organization's diverse and cross-functional experts who analyze trends influencing drug development. The aim is to provide the biopharmaceutical industry with evidence-based guidance derived from the extensive global expertise within the company.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global e-clinical solutions market on the basis of deployment mode, product, end-use, and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-premise Web-based Cloud-based

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Clinical Analytics Platforms Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Clinical Data Integration Platforms Safety Solutions Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals/Healthcare providers CROs Academic Institutes Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



