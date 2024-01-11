Olympic Surfer Caroline Marks to Ride Wave of Support From Grom Social as Premiere App for Kids Cheers its Original Ambassador on to the Paris 2024 Games!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2023 World-class champion surfer, and 2024 Paris Olympic hopeful, Caroline Marks, will get the gold medal treatment from Grom Social, the premier social media app for kids, as she mounts her surfboard on her journey in her quest for a gold medal. In the weeks leading up to the competition, Marks, who also competed at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, will be featured in short-form content on Grom as she chronicles her journey to the games, shares tips on digital safety and discusses her approach to personal physical wellness. The in-app content, which will be featured alongside a host of new updates coming to Grom Social this spring, was announced today by her brother, Zach Marks, an original founder of Grom Social as well as its Chief Kid Officer. Grom Social is a division of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM).



Earlier in her career, Caroline served as Grom Social’s very first influencer and brand ambassador, a role in which she addressed her personal experiences on surfing the web, including being cyber-bullied. When out of the water, Caroline is committed to helping kids recognize the importance of being safe, both on- and off-line. Her older brother, Zach, conceived Grom when he was 11, after his parents denied his pleas to let him have his own social media account. The Marks Family encouraged this endeavor, and, with family teamwork, created Grom Social as a safe alternative for kids under 13, in an environment that protects users from dangers commonly associated with social media meant for older kids.

“It’s an incredible honor to once again represent the United States in surfing at the Summer Olympics,” explains Caroline. “Even better, I can maximize the whole experience by sharing my journey with kids on Grom Social, and hopefully inspire kids to achieve their dreams through a combination of safety, hard work, dedication, and passion.”

The 2023 WSL (World Surfing League) Women’s World Champion, Marks has won several competitive surf competitions and holds the distinction of being the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the women’s Championship Tour. In 2019, she was chosen as one of two women selected to represent the US in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed due to the global pandemic.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company owns an 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media, which is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids and Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

