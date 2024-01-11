Sodium Caseinate Market Size Worth USD 7.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium caseinate market size was USD 5.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Rising product demand from the food and beverage industry, growing adoption of ready-to-drink beverages and protein enriched drinks, rising consumer awareness in health and wellness and rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Sodium caseinate is being extensively used in various high-tech industries and specialized applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and others. High product demand from food and beverage industry due to rising popularity of food additives and expanding requirement for protein-enriched drinks in recent years is driving revenue growth of the market. This demand for food additives is expected to rise over the next ten years, with the demand for food and drinks industry expected to rise at an annual growth rate of 12.41%, resulting in a market volume of USD 3.80 Billion by 2027. Most of this demand will be driven by food stabilizers and emulsifiers used in beverage applications.

Rising economic challenges and availability of alternatives pose a significant barrier to market revenue growth. Sodium caseinate faces high competition from other protein-enriched ingredients such as pea protein and soy protein. The complex and resource-intensive manufacturing process involves refining raw materials to exacting standards, requiring advanced technology, specialized equipment, and skilled labor, all of which contribute to higher operational expenses. Rising negative perceptions related to health effects due to sodium caseinate could negatively affect market revenue growth. This prompts potential buyers to explore more cost-effective alternatives, which is restraining the revenue growth of the market.

Segment Insights

Grade Insights:

On the basis of grade, the global sodium caseinate market is segmented into food grade and industrial grade. Food grade sodium caseinate segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium caseinate market in 2022 due to the rising demand for this segment as an emulsifier, stabilizer and thickeners. Food grade sodium caseinate requires high-quality food grade raw materials during operation, and sodium caseinate is particularly effective in strict adherence to quality and safety, ensuring optimal performance and longer shelf life. In addition, the rising demand for stabilizers and emulsifiers in recent years is driving revenue growth of food grade sodium caseinate. Leading manufacturers in this market are allocating increased resources to research and development to provide tailored products that align with specific application needs.

Distribution Insights:

On the basis of distribution, the global sodium caseinate market is segmented into offline and online. Offline segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium caseinate market in 2022 due to the rising demand for sodium caseinate in various industries. Offline distribution offers the potential for distribution through traditional stores and outlets, making it an attractive option for manufacturers seeking functional advantages. In addition, offline technology allows for precise control of product quality and delivering customer’s needs, resulting in a higher purity of distribution of sodium caseinate.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to growing adoption of food ingredients in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The primary products within this category encompass food additives, emulsifiers, free-fat Stabilizers, and others. According to CRIS Group, in 2021, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China issued five new food additive approval notices, of which 35 new food additives were approved. Data from NHC and China National Food Safety Risk Assessment Center in 2021 shows that a total of 63 new applications for food additives were accepted and 49 new food additives passed technical review and released for public comment. Compared to 2020, the number of approved products in 2021 decreased by 10, and products subject to public comments increased by 22, of which 53. 1% were new food enzymes.

North America market is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for food and beverage industries in countries across the region especially in U.S. and Canada. As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2021, food and beverage processing facilities, constituting approximately 15.4% of all U.S. manufacturing jobs and slightly over 1.1% of total non-agricultural employment in the United States, employed a workforce of 1.7 million individuals. The meat processing sector had the highest percentage of workers within the food and beverage manufacturing industry, accounting for 30.6%, with bakery and tortilla manufacturers following at 14.7%.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 5.09 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 7.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Grade, distribution, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Farbest Brands, Charotar Casein Company, Avani Food Products, Lactoprot, Duetschland GmbH, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Israel Chemicals Limited, Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Agrocomplex, FrieslandCampina DMV., Akola Chemicals, KASKAT Diary, Rovita Gmbh, Supreme Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd., Lactalis Hualing Diary Co. Ltd and The Tatus Co-operative Diary Company Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sodium caseinate market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sodium caseinate.

Some of the major companies included in the global sodium caseinate market report are:

Strategic Development

On 29 September 2020, FrieslandCampina WAMCO successfully concluded the acquisition of Nutricima's dairy business. The manufacturing plant in Ikorodu, Lagos State, will become part of the FrieslandCampina WAMCO manufacturing network. In addition, FrieslandCampina will add consumer brands Olympic, Coast, and Nunu to its product portfolio. The brand is well-positioned in the Nigerian market and includes a wide range of powdered, concentrated, and ready-to-drink dairy products. In March this year, FrieslandCampina and PZ Cussons agreed that PZ Cussons would take over Nutricima's dairy operations.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global sodium caseinate market on the basis of grade, distribution, application, end-use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food Grade Industrial



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Offline Online



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food additives Emulsifiers Free-fat Stabilizers Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and beverage Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Chemicals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



