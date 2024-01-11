Seismometers Market Size Worth USD 190.1 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seismometers market size was USD 105.00 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for Oil & Gas (O&G) exploration, increasing and concerns about natural disasters, advancements in seismometer technology, and technological integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and big data are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing investments in due to their role in enhancing safety measures infrastructure is another key factor driving revenue growth for the market. Seismic sensors proactively monitor the impact of daily vibratory loads on infrastructure foundations, including foot, automobile, and train traffic. This real-time monitoring capability allows for the identification of potential issues before they escalate, contributing to the overall safety of smart infrastructure. As cities and regions invest in the development and maintenance of structures, the integration of seismic sensors becomes essential for effective risk mitigation and creation of resilient, safe, and sustainable infrastructure.

The high cost associated with manufacturing and deploying seismometers is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Advanced seismometer models, especially those used in large-scale projects such as ANTARES (Astronomy with a Neutrino Telescope and Abyss environmental Research) project or lunar missions, involve sophisticated technology and intricate components, contributing to elevated production costs.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2670



A recent trend in the market is increasing need for ultra-dense seismic instrument. Ultra-dense seismic instrument, exemplified by nodal arrays and fiber-optic sensing technologies, represent a transformative leap in seismic monitoring. Nodal arrays, such as the Long Beach array with 5200 nodes, offer advantages in easy deployment, flexibility, and high-density coverage, providing unprecedented high-resolution data for regional seismic studies. These instruments enable enhanced earthquake detection, fault zone imaging, and rapid response monitoring, showcasing their potential for both induced seismicity and natural earthquake events.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global seismometers market is segmented into short period, intermediate period and long period seismometers. The short period seismometer accounted for largest revenue share in the global seismometers market in 2022 due to their specialized design catering to earthquake monitoring in local regions, particularly within approximately 500km of the sensor. The SPS-HS, a commonly used short-period seismometer, offers a frequency range of 2Hz to 1600Hz, making it ideal for detecting high-frequency signals associated with earthquakes. Most stations in the Seismology Research Centre (SRC) observatory network utilize short-period sensors, emphasizing their practicality for earthquake detection in the local vicinity. In addition, the SRC's short-period sensors, such as Gecko Tremor, provide digital data logging capabilities, enhancing data collection and analysis.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global seismometers market is segmented into marine and land. The marine segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global seismometers market during the forecast period. This is due to marine seismic refraction, particularly in applications such as bedrock mapping, sediment compaction analysis, and geotechnical parameter determination. The method involves generating seismic waves through airgun signals, enabling the measurement of refracted waves and providing crucial data on subsurface structures. The versatility of marine seismic refraction, combined with advancements in processing techniques, makes marine-based seismometers indispensable for geological modeling. In addition, rising number of applications, coupled with their non-intrusive near-surface is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2670

Regional Insights:

North American market accounted for largest revenue share in the global seismometers market in 2022 due to rising demand for seismometers in the energy sector. Seismic waves and seismometers are extensively used in the exploration of oil and natural gas. In addition, rising demand for accurate and advanced seismic technologies in energy exploration is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global seismometers market over the forecast period due to increasing need for seismic monitoring and research activities in the region. The European region is known for its seismic activity, and the need for advanced and reliable seismometers is crucial for monitoring and understanding earthquake patterns.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 105.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 190.1 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, components, end-use, product type, range, output, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Kinemetrics, Güralp Systems Ltd, GeoSIG Ltd, Nanometrics, IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology), ZETLAB Company, Seismic Instruments Inc., Quanterra Inc., GeoSpace Labs, ISTI (Incorporated Seismological Technologies, Inc.), Kinetics Noise Control, AFTAC (Air Force Technical Applications Center), Kinetics Instruments, GeoSIG SA, OYO Corporation, GeoSIG Measurands, Anhui Ruisen Geophones Company, RST Instruments Ltd, Nanometrics Incorporated, and K-TEC Earthmovers Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2670

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global seismometers market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major businesses are using a variety of tactics, making mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and contracts, as well as creating, experimenting with, and introducing more efficient seismometers products in the market.

Some major players included in the global seismometers market report are:

Kinemetrics

Güralp Systems Ltd.

GeoSIG Ltd.

Nanometrics

IRIS (Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology)

ZETLAB Company

Seismic Instruments Inc.

Quanterra Inc.

GeoSpace Labs

ISTI (Incorporated Seismological Technologies, Inc.)

Kinetics Noise Control

AFTAC (Air Force Technical Applications Center)

Kinetics Instruments

GeoSIG SA

OYO Corporation

GeoSIG Measurands

Anhui Ruisen Geophones Company

RST Instruments Ltd.

Nanometrics Incorporated

K-TEC Earthmovers Inc.

Strategic Development

On 10 February, 2023 A team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Oxford, deployed 20 seismic 'Nodes' by STRYDE, the world's smallest land seismometers, on Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf. Partnering with the UK Space Agency and British Antarctic Survey, the experiment aims to test the seismometers' performance in an environment resembling icy moons. The data collected on seismic vibrations will aid in understanding ice shelf dynamics.

On 26 May, 2022, STRYDE deployed 20 cutting-edge seismic 'Nodes' in Antarctica, marking the first use of these world's smallest land seismometers in the region. The project, a collaboration with BAS, UK Space Agency, and University of Oxford, aims to test seismometers in Antarctica's extreme conditions, serving as a model for potential deployment on icy moons. The seismic data collected will contribute to understanding the dynamics of Brunt Ice Shelf and has implications for climate change. STRYDE's Nodes, originally designed for Mars exploration, demonstrate potential for future space missions, positioning the UK as a leader in space science and exploration.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/seismometers-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global seismometers market on the basis of type, application, component, end-use, product, range, output, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Short Period Intermediate Period Long Period



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Marine Land

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Sensors Data Acquisition Power Supplies Auxiliary Equipment

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Oil & Gas (O&G) Mining Construction Research Institutes Government Agencies



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Tele Seismometers Strong-Motion Seismometers Strain-Beam Seismometers



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

20,000 V/M 1,500 V/M 50 to 750 V/M



Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Analog Digital



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2670

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com