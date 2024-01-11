CocoLove Gold to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CocoLove Gold is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for January 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

CocoLove Gold is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“We are really excited to join you at the Sequire Investor Summit 2024 in Puerto Rico! Inspired by the allure of tropical indulgence, Coco Love Gold transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, blending the pure essence of coconut water with the sophistication of añejo tequila. Elevating the ready-to-drink beverage experience, we invite investors to join us on a journey where every sip embodies the harmony of nature and luxury, creating a golden opportunity in the world of refined refreshment."” - Said Coco Vinny from CocoLove Gold

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About CocoLove Gold

By combining top-tier ingredients, innovative marketing and PR, and a robust distribution network, COCOLOVE GOLD is poised for success in the RTD beverage market. Our model is founded on delivering exceptional value to consumers while strategically expanding our market presence for sustainable growth.

ONLY TWO INGREDIENTS: At COCOLOVE GOLD, simplicity is key. Our product formula boasts ONLY two exceptional ingredients: 100% agave Añejo Tequila and pure coconut water. This uncompromising commitment to quality ensures a clean, refreshing, health-conscious taste that stands out in a crowded market.



INNOVATIVE, COMMUNITY DRIVEN MARKETING: Events, industry partnerships, a viral app and a crowd of incentivized global brand promoters combine to generate UGC content from the ground level and from our most enthusiastic supporters. This will provide powerful brand penetration at low cost.



ESTABLISHED DISTRIBUTION: We've already secured distribution channels in 10 States, and our presence continues to grow. This established network not only ensures widespread availability but also accelerates our market reach. Additionally, our strategic partnership with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line expands our distribution footprint to high-traffic tourist destinations, presenting significant growth opportunities.





About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

