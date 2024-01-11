LPL Financial Welcomes Goldman Group, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Marvin Goldman has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $120 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Cadaret, Grant & Co.



Based in Roseland, N.J., Goldman started his career in the 1960s, initially growing his business by servicing orphaned accounts before building a large referral network. Always the entrepreneur and independent at heart, he founded Goldman Group in the early 1970s and expanded his reach to clients throughout the country.

“I’ve made personal connections and built my business by providing investment advice and wealth management to clients across the board, working closely with many second and third generations within the same family,” said Goldman.

Looking for more innovative resources, as well as the ability to create a more robust business continuity plan, Goldman turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of his business.

“LPL is a Fortune 500 company and the largest independent wealth management firm in the industry**, with state-of-the-art technology that my clients will benefit from,” Goldman said. “I look forward to networking with other like-minded advisors and building out a plan to take care of my clients for generations to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Marvin to LPL and commend his commitment to taking care of his clients. We understand what advisors need to build a successful firm, and we are committed to investing in the resources necessary to help them achieve that success. At LPL, we meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice—whether that’s growing their firm or transitioning into succession—and deliver the support and services that are right for them and will add value to their business and their clients.”

