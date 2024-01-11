Media Advisory: Fortinet Returns to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to Offer Cybersecurity Insights

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

"As cybersecurity challenges emerge at an unprecedented pace, public-private partnerships play an increasingly important role in effectively mitigating cyberthreats and bolstering our collective cyber resilience. The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting brings together global leaders to engage in open and constructive dialogue and collaborate on solutions to solve critical cybersecurity challenges, offering a unique opportunity to affect real advancements for global societies.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that the company will rejoin global leaders and experts at the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024. Fortinet, a founding member of the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity and recent contributor to the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Geneva, will again engage in the yearly event, which brings together the leaders of government, business, and civil society in search of solutions to critical global challenges.

Ken Xie, Fortinet Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, will offer strategic insights to the Cybersecurity Futures 2030 session on January 17 (more details below). Ken is an American cybersecurity innovator, entrepreneur, and graduate of Stanford University, and Fortinet is the third successful business that he has founded, along with creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of investment across the United States. Currently, Ken is a board member of the Cyber Threat Alliance and the Center for Cybersecurity for the World Economic Forum.

Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, will share expertise and insights into the ransomware epidemic as part of a panel on January 18 (more details below), where he will offer preparation guidance to participating leaders. In addition to his active role in the Forum and its Centre for Cybersecurity’s Partnership against Cybercrime and Cybercrime Atlas initiative, Derek is actively involved with several global threat intelligence initiatives, including NATO NICP, INTERPOL Expert Working Group, the Cyber Threat Alliance working committee and FIRST, all in effort to shape the future of actionable threat intelligence and proactive security strategy.

Session Details



Title: Cybersecurity Futures 2030

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.–noon CET

Where: Fusion, Congress Centre, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

Overview: A proliferation of inexpensive tools available to cybercriminals, advances in value transfer and identification, supply chain frictions and fractures in global internet governance means that by 2030 the landscape of digital security will once again be radically transformed. This session, associated with Cybersecurity Futures 2030, an initiative by the UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, will offer insights into what key driving forces will shape the long-term future of cybersecurity and how can it inform leaders’ strategic plans across the globe.

Speakers:

Ann Cleaveland , Executive Director, Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, UC Berkeley

, Executive Director, Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, UC Berkeley Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Fortinet

Title: Deconstructing the Ransomware Epidemic

When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 1–2 p.m. CET

Where: Dome A, Ice Village, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

Overview: The threat landscape is growing increasingly sophisticated by the day. For example, the number of unique detections observed in the wild by FortiGuard Labs has risen 68% in the last five years. As a result, working together is more critical than ever. This is especially true as rapidly advancing technologies, geopolitical events, and a potential emerging economic crisis add new layers of complexity as we strive to defend against our adversaries.

This session will offer participating leaders insights into deconstructing the ransomware epidemic and the preparations needed now, as we're seeing new advancements and corresponding security challenges emerge at an unprecedented pace.

Speakers:

J. Michael Daniel, President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance and World Economic Forum Global Future Council on the Future of Cybersecurity Co-Chair (Moderator)

President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance and World Economic Forum Global Future Council on the Future of Cybersecurity Co-Chair (Moderator) Derek Manky , Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Fortinet

, Chief Security Strategist and Global Vice President of Threat Intelligence, Fortinet Ann Cleaveland, Executive Director, Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, UC Berkeley



More about the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles of driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability.

People, societies, and companies face a world in transformation. Given the levels of uncertainty and the high stakes involved, there is a clear need to move past the diagnosis of challenges firmly toward solutions. The Annual Meeting 2024 will welcome over 100 governments from around the world, all major international organizations, as well as civil society leaders. The Annual Meeting 2024 brings these experts together to engage in these important conversations and focus on new and upgraded platforms for dialogue, stronger partnerships, agile policy frameworks and effective technology deployments that can lead to practical and implementable gains for societies. Fortinet is committed to offering ongoing strategic insights to the global cybersecurity conversation.

