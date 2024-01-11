Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles Worldwide to Push Demand for Automotive Seat Heater Market at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive seat heater market size reached US$ 2,871.1 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, global automotive seat heater demand is anticipated to rise at a 6.7% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from US$ 3,030.0 million in 2023 to US$ 5,790.8 million by 2033.



The market for car seat heaters is expanding due to the escalating rivalry in the automotive sector. The availability of straightforward financing for purchasing a vehicle and increased consumer income & affordability are other key reasons propelling the market. Moreover, the expansion of the automotive sector moves the global market's growth.



Increasing demand for energy-efficient & comfortable cars, inclination toward premium passenger cars, and acceptance of carbon fiber technology are a few factors expected to propel the automotive seat heater market. The industry is expanding because of the health advantages, which include instantaneous warming and comfort from sore backs. The market is expanding due to the rising aftermarket sales of car seat heaters.

Vehicles with this technology have a feature that allows the driver to customize the temperature of the cushion and backrest independently. Since automotive seat heaters are a relatively new technology, they could not be available in older cars. Nevertheless, with the help of experts providing auto upgrade services, the modifications can be made after the sale. This can also be accomplished with several seat heating kits available.

Seat warmers operate through electrical heating components integrated into the seat cushion or the backseat. In general, the materials are safe and very electrically resistant. Converting electrical energy into thermal energy provides comfort for the seaters. Throughout the forecast period, the automotive seat heater market is expected to surge due to advancements in technology and sophisticated features like adjustable heating levels and controlled, constant warmth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study-

The global demand for automotive seat heaters is expected to reach US$ 5,790.8 million by 2033.

The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,154.4 million by 2033.

Based on region, China is expected to reach US$ 288.9 million by 2033.

Based on application, the driving seat segment reached a valuation of US$ 1,902.5 million in 2023.



"Due to increasing sales of electric vehicles, the automobile seat heater market is expected to experience high growth through the forecast period. Seat and steering wheel heaters are standard for most electric vehicles to heat a car area without warming the interior. Regarding additional amenities, it is among the best features electric cars (EVs) provide." – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Competitive Landscape

Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, and II-VI Incorporated are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of automotive seat heaters listed in the report. Prominent automobile seat heater manufacturers are allocating resources toward ongoing research to provide novel items and augment their manufacturing capabilities to satisfy consumer demand. To increase their presence, they also tend to implement growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and facility expansions.

Key Companies Profiled

Continental AG Panasonic Corporation Gentherm Incorporated II-VI Incorporated Seat Comfort Systems, Inc. Roadwire LLC Rostra Precision Controls Inc. Firsten Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. Lear corporation Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments -

In July 2022, II-VI Incorporated acquired Coherent, forming a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers.

In August 2020, Lear and Gentherm introduced INTU™ Thermal Comfort Seating with ClimateSense™ Technology.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 3,030.0 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 5,790.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.7 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Countries Covered Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

United States

Canada

Mexico

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

South Africa

GCC Countries

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Others





Automotive Seat Heater Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Carbon Fiber Seat Heater

Resistance Wire Seat Heater

By Vehicle Type:

Compact

Mid-size

Luxury

SUVs

Commercial Vehicle

Recreational Vehicle

By Application:

Driving Seat

Passenger seat

By Heat Setting:

Fixed Setting

Variable Setting

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



