Empty Capsules Market to Surpass 4.64 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Surge in the Geriatric Population

Westford USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, capsules have garnered a strong preference among most customers owing to their rapid dissolving properties, which translate into faster absorption rates of the enclosed contents. This characteristic is particularly advantageous in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, where quick and efficient delivery of active ingredients is crucial in the empty capsules market .

The global demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements has been on a steady rise, fueling a parallel surge in the need for empty capsules to encapsulate these products. This upward trajectory is expected to persist as consumers worldwide become increasingly health-conscious and prioritize natural remedies to address various health concerns in the empty capsules market.

Prominent Players in Empty Capsules Market

Capsugel

ACG Worldwide

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Qualicaps, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Farmacapsulas S.A.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Roxlor LLC

Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

Natural Capsules Ltd.

JC Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co., Ltd.

Healthcaps India Limited

CapsCanada Corporation

Lefancaps® Capsule

Healsee Capsule Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group Co., Ltd.

Gelatin Capsules Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Cost-Effectiveness of Non-Gelatin Alternatives

Gelatin capsules category has established a dominant position, contributing to over 85% of the total revenue, and is poised to sustain this market share throughout the forecast period. Several factors underpin this market strength, including the cost-effectiveness of non-gelatin alternatives, the ready availability of collagen for manufacturing, and the protein content inherent to gelatin capsules in the empty capsules market.

The market in North America exerts a commanding presence in the empty capsules market, primarily driven by the upsurge in pharmaceutical drug development activities and escalating research expenditures in the region.

Non-Gelatin Capsules Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Vegetarian Origin of these Capsules

Non-gelatin capsules category is anticipated to experience robust growth, with a projected CAGR of approximately 7% in the empty capsules market. This significant expansion can be attributed to several key factors, including the vegetarian origin of these capsules, which addresses concerns related to religious restrictions and dietary preferences associated with animal-derived capsules.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised for significant advancement in the empty capsules market, primarily attributable to the burgeoning patient population across various countries in the region. The demand for empty capsules as a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical delivery medium is expected to grow substantially as healthcare infrastructure continues to improve and access to medical services expands.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the empty capsules market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Empty Capsules Market

CapsCanada Corporation recently made headlines by introducing its innovative Vcaps Plus HPMC capsules. These capsules were specifically developed to enhance the stability and bioavailability of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. This release marked a significant step in addressing the growing demand for advanced delivery systems to optimize the performance of various healthcare and nutritional formulations.

ACG Group took strategic action to expand its global footprint and product range recently. The acquisition of ACG Pam Pharma Technologies GmbH, a pharmaceutical packaging company based in Germany, was a pivotal move. This acquisition bolstered ACG Group's product portfolio and fortified its presence in the European market.

