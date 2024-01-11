Bel Fuse Celebrates 75 Years of Electronic Solution Excellence and Innovation

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc (Bel), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, proudly marks its 75th anniversary today. Located in the heart of New Jersey, Bel has evolved from a fuse business servicing the auto aftermarket to a global supplier of connectors, power supplies, magnetics and circuit protection products serving cutting-edge industries such as e-mobility, aerospace, industrial, networking and military with annual revenue over $600M.



Founded by Elliot Bernstein, the company quickly etched its name in the electronics industry with an unwavering focus on engineering excellence, offering innovative solutions that solve customer problems. This commitment to partner with our customer’s engineering and R&D groups became the cornerstone of Bel's identity.

Fast forward 75 years, and Bel has not only stood the test of time but has also evolved far beyond its origins with an expanded product portfolio and engineering capabilities. According to Elliot’s son and current Bel CEO, Dan Bernstein, "Besides organic growth, acquisitions have played a massive role in our growth. More important than adding revenue and products to our portfolio, was the many talented people that joined the company that have become the backbone of our organization."

As the company charts its course forward, the vision remains the same – to be the supplier of choice in power, protection, and connectivity solutions. Join Bel in celebrating 75 years and thanking all the associates past and present that accomplished this milestone.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world, marking their 75th anniversary in 2024.

Contacts:

Bel Fuse Inc.

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director

Steven Hooser, Partner

jyoung@threepa.com

shooser@threepa.com