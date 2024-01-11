Simple Appoints Chief (Anti-New Year’s) Resolutions Officer, Sparking Movement to Prioritize Wellness Year-Round

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple , the nutrition and wellness app empowering people to build balanced eating and self-care habits through a supportive, safe, and science-backed approach, today announced Krista Scott-Dixon as their new Chief (Anti-New Year’s) Resolutions Officer. The role expands Scott-Dixon’s current position as Product Director, to include serving as the company’s Consistency Ambassador — encouraging individuals to say “no” to drastic changes, and instead, focus on small, simple actions they can maintain in the long run.



In 2023, Simple set out on a mission to find a candidate to spearhead its “Anti-New Year’s Resolutions” initiative to guide people to stay consistent with their health and wellness goals year-round — not just the first few months of the year. Scott-Dixon, a PhD with 25 years of health, fitness, and nutrition coaching experience, and 10 years of university teaching and course direction, was the perfect person for the position.

“The end of January and beginning of February is when most people tend to veer from their New Year’s Resolutions,” said Krista Scott-Dixon, Simple’s Chief (Anti-New Year’s) Resolutions Officer and Product Director. “Taking on this new position is exhilarating as it gives me the opportunity to teach health-conscious people how to dream and achieve big, while staying grounded in realistic, sustainable, doable steps.”

The creation of this role is a direct result of Simple’s belief and commitment to consistent, habit-forming behaviors. Simple knows that the New Year brings a rush of motivation and excitement to take on healthy practices, and wants to help people identify attainable actions that they can sustain for a full calendar year, and continue with for years to come.

“Krista stood out as the quintessential person for this position — an already proven leader who has helped Simple develop and guide members with our product experience and educational content,” said Mikhail Prytkov, co-founder and CEO of Simple. “With this new and unique role she is taking on, we have no doubt that she’ll continue to encourage, support, and inspire Simple members and the broader community to make real progress toward living healthier and happier lives.”

As part of her new position and in honor of January 12th being National Quitter’s Day , Simple and Scott-Dixon are giving away 24 one-year Premium subscriptions to Simple (valued at $119.99 each) and will also be selecting one of those winners to receive an additional $1,200 cash prize to go towards investing in their healthy lifestyle (i.e. groceries, gym memberships, etc.). For official giveaway rules, check out Simple’s Instagram page on January 12th for more information: @simpleappofficial .

Founded in 2019 with a vision to improve people’s health and spark a reversal in the upward obesity trend, Simple is a mobile app for individuals looking to improve their well-being and form a healthy relationship with food. The Simple method is backed by scientific research, led by a team of dietitians, and designed with convenience and ease-of-use in mind — providing a safe and supportive environment for building balanced, long-term habits. The Simple app has already been downloaded by more than 15 million unique Apple and Android users globally. Simple is part of Palta (AM APPS Ltd), along with Flo, Prisma Labs, and Zing Coach, and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus. For more information and to try out Simple, visit simple.life .

