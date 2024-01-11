ClearDATA Named Winner in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards 

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ® has been declared a winner in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program in the category ‘Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP.’ The Cloud Awards has recognized and honored innovation in cloud computing since 2011, spanning diverse industry sectors and welcoming submissions from organizations across the globe.



As cloud adoption in the healthcare industry continues to accelerate, ClearDATA offers full visibility, protection and enforcement of security and compliance measures to protect PHI and other sensitive healthcare data in the public cloud.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said, “The Cloud Awards continue to lead the way in identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies. ClearDATA is a truly impressive winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. They impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations, and it was a real pleasure to see them come at the top in their category.”

ClearDATA’s cloud security posture management (CSPM) solution, the CyberHealth™ Platform, is purpose-built to meet the needs of healthcare organizations at every stage of cloud maturity. Whether healthcare companies choose to deploy the CyberHealth Platform as a CSPM SaaS with software only, or leverage it along with the company’s Managed Compliance, Managed Detection & Response (MDR), and Cloud Operations services, they have the flexibility to select the approach that best aligns with their budget and resources—while knowing their data is protected across cloud environments.

“The Cloud Awards are delighted to acknowledge ClearDATA; by delivering secure, compliant, and innovative cloud solutions for the healthcare industry, ClearDATA emerges as the victorious healthcare cloud service provider,” Pawankumar Sharma, Lead Judge said, “Additionally, it employs more than two hundred individuals, including consultants, engineers, and cloud specialists. Cloud hosting, backup, disaster recovery, security, management, and migration are among the additional services and solutions it provides. A remarkable offering in a highly competitive category. Well done, ClearDATA!”

Rick Froehlich, CEO at ClearDATA, said, “To be named a final winner in the ‘Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP’ category of the Cloud Awards is a testament to the power of the CyberHealth Platform, and also proves just how important our teams’ efforts continue to be as we work to provide peace of mind to our clients, and ultimately, patients throughout the healthcare journey.”

To view the full list of winners and finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-2024-cloud-awards-finalists/ .

To learn more about ClearDATA, please visit: http://www.cleardata.com.

About ClearDATA

Unmatched Cloud Protection. Unrivaled Healthcare Focus.

ClearDATA is the only provider of cloud security and compliance software and services purpose-built for healthcare, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. Our cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions offer full visibility, protection, automation, remediation, and enforcement of security and compliance measures to protect PHI and other sensitive healthcare data across the public cloud. To learn more about our expert teams, managed and professional services, and our self-service platform, visit cleardata.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2024 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.