Agital Expands Digital Marketing Services with Acquisition of WDG

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the digital marketing agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the acquisition of WDG (Web Development Group), a web development and digital experience company based in Washington D.C. This acquisition strengthens Agital’s comprehensive capabilities, enhancing its existing website development, UX design, branding, and content strategy expertise and adding a range of new services, including information architecture, migration and integration services, and full-stack development.



“WDG is thrilled to team up with Agital and amplify our impact in the industry. We're eager to bring our expertise in crafting dynamic web experiences to Agital and solidify our role in delivering solutions that help marketers achieve their overarching business goals,” said Ab Emam, CEO and Founder of WDG. “This partnership isn't just about combining services; it's about redefining the way we create and deliver solutions that drive exceptional results.”

Since its inception in 2012, WDG has earned acclaim for its iterative, user-focused approach to developing digital platforms including websites and web applications, powered by complex third-party integrations with platforms like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Hubspot, Eloqua, Abila AMS, and more. Notable clients like the American Red Cross, University of Pennsylvania, and Barnes & Noble partner with WDG to optimize the user experience while maximizing performance.

"A company’s website is the gateway to the digital experience of the consumer. And in that space, WDG is a true leader,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO at Agital. “This acquisition builds on our vision of creating a more agile and scalable integrated marketing company that supports every facet of the consumer experience.”

With the addition of WDG and on the heels of big acquisitions including performance marketing agency Exclusive Concepts, integrated marketing firm Highnoon, digital marketing & advertising company REQ, and social commerce trailblazer EK Creative, Agital has continued to strengthen its footprint in the marketing services industry. For more information, please visit https://agital.com .

About Agital

Agital is an integrated marketing services agency with a vision to create an impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

About WDG

WDG, Web Development Group, is a premier strategy, design, and development agency headquartered in Washington, D.C. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, WDG is dedicated to crafting cutting-edge digital experiences that empower organizations to engage audiences, drive branding, and achieve outstanding results in a digital-first world. Our team of experts leverages the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. Discover more about how WDG is shaping the future of digital at www.wdg.co.

