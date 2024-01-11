Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.4 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / VANCOUVER, CANADA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) (the “Company”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of Common Shares and pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to sell to the same investors Common Warrants. Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from both transactions are expected to be approximately $2.4 million.

The transactions consist of the sale of an aggregate of 1,500,000 Common Units (or Pre-Funded Units), each consisting of one Common Share or Pre-Funded Warrant and one (1) PIPE Common Warrant to purchase one (1) Common Share per warrant at an exercise price of $1.60. The public offering price per Common Unit is $1.60 (or $1.5999 for each Pre-Funded Unit, which is equal to the public offering price per Common Unit to be sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.0001 per Pre-Funded Warrant). The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Unit sold in the offering, the number of Common Units in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis. The initial exercise price of each PIPE Common Warrant is $1.60 per Common Share. The PIPE Common Warrants are exercisable immediately subject to registration and expire 60 months after the initial issuance date.

The sale of securities is not available to Canadians or residents of Canada and the transactions are expected to close on or about January 16, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as Exclusive Placement Agent for the offerings. Greenberg Traurig, P.A. is serving as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Daniel Bloch, Barrister & Solicitor is serving as Canadian counsel to the Company for the offerings. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is serving as counsel to the Placement Agent for the offerings.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on (No. 333-275991) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on December 26, 2023. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

The offer and sale of the securities in the private placement are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the Common Shares and the Shares issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and warrants.

Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.



The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of fourteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.



Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected timing and the planned use of the net proceeds from the offerings. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 6, 2023 and the Company's preliminary prospectus (Registration No. 333-273293), filed with the SEC on September 13, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

