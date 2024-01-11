Global Bioresorbable Stents Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $990.5 Million by 2030 - Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Segment Holds a Major Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioresorbable Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $990.5 Million by 2030
The global market for Bioresorbable Stents estimated at US$390.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$990.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the design and composition of Bioresorbable Scaffolds, categorizing them into different types, including Metallic Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Polymer Bioresorbable Scaffolds. The degradation periods of select bioabsorbable materials are also discussed, highlighting the challenges faced in this field.
Clinical characteristics of various coronary stents and other treatment options for coronary heart disease, such as Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass (MIDCAB), and TransMyocardial Laser Revascularization (TMR), are explored.
Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$729.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metal-Based segment is estimated at 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report delves into the dangers of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) and the available treatment options, including stenting as a viable choice. Bioresorbable Stents are introduced, emphasizing their advantages and challenges. The discontinuation of the 'Absorb' Bioresorbable Stents by Abbott due to adverse events is also discussed.
The global market overview highlights the anticipated growth of Bioresorbable Stents in the future, with Europe dominating and Asia-Pacific exhibiting the fastest growth. The report categorizes stents into metallic and polymer-based categories, discussing their respective advantages and challenges. The availability of alternative treatments is identified as a potential hindrance to market growth.
The market outlook envisions the future of vascular stents with the integration of biosensor technology, emphasizing the potential of Bioresorbable and Integrated Biosensor Technology in redefining the field.
The competition section lists approved Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Bioresorbable Stents in the pipeline. It also mentions Abbott's revival of Bioresorbable Stent clinical trials to evaluate the new Esprit Scaffold.
Select Competitors
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$390.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$990.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Polymeric Resorbable Scaffolds Hold a Major Market Share
- The Absorb BRS program
- Desaminotyrosine Polycarbonate-based BRS
- The FANTOM program
- Magnesium-based BRS
- The Magmaris program
- Iron-based BRS
- Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
- TABLE 15: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
- The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
- Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
- Metal Bioresorbable scaffolds Exhibit Improved Performance Compared to Polymer Stents
- Metal Stents Vis-a-Vis Other Stents
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 25 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Eurocor GmbH
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- InSitu Technologies, Inc.
- Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.
- Medinol Ltd.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Alvimedica Saglik Ekipmanlari Pazarlama Satis ve Dagitim A.S.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA
- iVascular S.L.U
- Endocor GmbH
