Wolters Kluwer Enablon ESG Excellence solution wins BIG Innovation Award

New York — January 11, 2024 — Wolters Kluwer today announced that its Enablon ESG Excellence solution has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by Business Intelligence Group (BIG).

The Enablon ESG Excellence solution brings clarity to the complexity of ESG reporting by empowering sustainability leaders and CFOs to collect, report, and disclose verifiable ESG data – with the same rigor as financial data.

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Enablon, said: “This recognition from Business Intelligence Group reinforces that EHS, Sustainability and Finance leaders can trust Wolters Kluwer to continue to invest in the development of innovative, agile, user-friendly technology that empowers them to gain visibility into, connect and analyze enterprise-wide ESG data that meets the evolving demands of regulators, stakeholders, and financial institutions. It’s these types of investments in innovation that have led hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, to rely on our Enablon platform to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance, and reduce their environmental impact. Now, continued enhancements to our Enablon platform are driving the digital transformation of ESG reporting, too.”

Wolters Kluwer’s BIG Innovation Award nomination focused on the Enablon ESG Excellence solution’s ability to:

Collect, unify, and validate ESG data from 100+ decentralized sources across the enterprise.

from 100+ decentralized sources across the enterprise. Map ESG data to frameworks and regulations – including CSRD, GRI, and SASB.

– including CSRD, GRI, and SASB. Govern and monitor the ESG process from source to disclosure , with flexible, configurable workflow management.

, with flexible, configurable workflow management. Collaborate to track ESG performance and develop configurable ESG reports and presentations that combine narratives with numbers.

that combine narratives with numbers. Publish trusted, auditable ESG disclosures, based on traceable ESG data that aligns with regulatory requirements and meets the expectations of investors and stakeholders.





Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC). The business helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the nominees. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

