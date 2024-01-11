This Evil Little Secret Will Spice up your New Year!

Oakville, Ontario, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who says eating healthy has to be boring? The Chopped Leaf is here to spice up your new year and help you achieve your 2024 healthy-eating goals like never before.

The star of the show is The Chopped Leaf's fan-favorite Bangkok Bowl, which is getting an extra spicy twist in January and February. Exclusive to The Chopped Leaf, our Evil Peanut Dressing is a signature creation that combines smooth taste of peanut with a hint of lime, chili, and garlic. This unique dressing is packed with an irresistible punch that will leave you craving for more.

"At The Chopped Leaf, we believe that healthy eating should never be boring,” said Genti Kongjika, Executive Vice-President, The Chopped Leaf. “Healthy food can be both nutritious and delicious and should make you feel good after you eat. Our Evil Peanut Dressing – which is our proprietary recipe – is a craveable flavour. It adds a little extra kick to our already popular Bangkok Bowl, and if you add Evil Peanut to your protein – like shrimp in this case – it takes it up even another notch."

The Evil Peanut Dressing is available exclusively at The Chopped Leaf locations nationwide. Not only will it give your bowl, salad or wrap a little zip, you can add evil peanut dressing to your shrimp (or any protein) to elevate the spiciness and flavour profile of your meal. Don't miss out on this opportunity to spice up your new year and discover a whole new world of healthy eating.

About The Chopped Leaf:

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 110 locations across Canada, and is continuing to expand from coast to coast. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious and wholesome bowls, wraps, salads and more, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. We want you to feel good after you eat! The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/ . Follow the Chopped Leaf on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

