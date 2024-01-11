Finland Construction Industry Databook - Compound Annual Growth of 4% During 2023-2027, with Construction Output to Reach €25.14 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Finland was expected to grow by 4.8% to reach EUR 21,451 million in 2023. Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Finland remains intact.

The construction industry in Finland is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4% during 2023-2027. The construction output in Finland is forecast to reach EUR 25.14 billion by 2027.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level.

With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in Finland, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in Finland.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in Finland by construction value.

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: Provides outlook of different construction cost like material, labour, equipment, and others costs by construction value. At granular level, this module provides in detail material cost analysis by type of materials and labour cost by type of work by construction value.

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Finland.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Finland Economic Indicators

Finland Top Cities Construction Data

Finland Residential Building Construction Coverage

Finland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Finland Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Finland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Finland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Finland Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Finland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Finland Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Finland Green Infrastructure Construction

Finland Construction Cost Structure Analysis

In-depth Understanding of Construction Cost:



This report provides in depth analysis of construction costs by type of cost. It also provides data points by different material costs involved and different labour cost. This report further provides information by type of construction and Cost by type of worker.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data: Construction market size by key sectors at city level.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp8xgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.