BRAINWeek 2024 to Feature Three Nationally-Acclaimed, Energizing Keynote Speakers Who Will Address the Field’s Most Relevant Topics on Brain Health.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRAINWeek, a respected leader in the continuing medical education space, announces its lineup of nationally recognized, keynote speakers. This dynamic group is poised to address current topics using insight from their successful practices, extensive writing and industry knowledge.

Introducing our 2024 Keynotes:

Wade Cooper, DO: board-certified in neurology and psychiatry, Dr. Cooper obtained a fellowship in Headache Medicine from the Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute. He has been quoted in consumer publications such as “Reader’s Digest,” and practices at the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience. He is a Fellow for the American Headache Society and serves on several neurological boards and committees. He will provide expert insights about the treatment and prevention of migraines .

well-known comedian and an award-winning behavioral science clinician, researcher, educator, and author of several popular books, . William Siu, MD, DPhil: Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former faculty member, who also has trained with Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) in MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. He has been featured in various media outlets including The goop Lab on Netflix, HBO, and “The Wall Street Journal.” He will speak about psychedelics as healing tools.

About BRAINWeek 2024

BRAINWeek 2024 Conference—Gaps in Brain Health: Putting Together the Pieces is designed to close the brain-health knowledge gap. It will provide all HCPs who participate in the diagnosing and treatment of patients experiencing brain related conditions with an interdisciplinary “toolbox of resources and knowledge.” BRAINWeek will offer two and a half days of innovative BRAIN Education—including, but not limited to, cannabinoid research and application, migraine studies and treatment, mental health disorders, brain health and wellness, and the exploration of psychedelics. A total of 10-plus CME/CE credit hours will be available.

BRAINWeek 2024 will be held May 9-11, 2024 (Thursday-Saturday) at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Learn More

For more information, visit www.brainweek.org or register at BRAINWeek 2024 registration.