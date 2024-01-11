MadCap Software Acquires Xyleme to Expand Suite of Intelligent Content Management Products

San Diego, CA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced the acquisition of Xyleme , Inc., a leader in intelligent content management for the development, management, delivery, and syndication of vital proprietary learning and development (L&D) content across the enterprise. With the addition of Xyleme to the MadCap Software product portfolio, organizations worldwide will have a single source of trusted, enterprise-class solutions for their content needs—from delivering product and user documentation to onboarding new customers and upskilling their workforce.

MadCap Software has led the evolution of solutions for creating, managing and publishing modern technical documentation, such as support and Help portals, knowledge bases, instructional and procedure manuals, and more—all from a single source for any format, including online, mobile and print. By facilitating reuse, MadCap Software helps enterprises to maximize consistency and efficiency across their organizations. Today, customers increasingly rely on the cloud-based MadCap Central content management platform, MadCap IXIA CCMS componentized content management system, and MadCap Flare advanced technical authoring software to set new standards for how corporate documentation is delivered.

Xyleme offers a comprehensive, intelligent learning content management system (LCMS) to control and manage an enterprise’s mission-critical proprietary content. Xyleme’s unified platform supports the development, management, multi-format publishing, and syndication of content to support complex use cases, such as employee or customer onboarding, skills development, product and skills certification, customer training, and channel and partner enablement. Because Xyleme’s platform provides the flexibility to deliver content to all applications within the learning ecosystem—learning management system (LMS), learning experience platform (LXP), adaptive learning, mobile app, etc.—it serves as a single source of truth for content and critical engagement data delivering new standards of speed, personalization, and performance.

“At MadCap Software, we are on a mission to be the leading software provider for end-to-end content management solutions that empower organizations, break down content silos across the enterprise, and deliver content when and where it is needed. The acquisition of Xyleme represents a major step in delivering on this commitment by bringing together our MadCap technical documentation solutions and the Xyleme LCMS platform into a single, state-of-the-art product portfolio,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “Now enterprises can support all their content needs, including technical documentation, learning and development content, training, certification and compliance, backed by world-class support from a single trusted organization.”

“For more than a decade, Xyleme and MadCap Software have focused on highly complementary areas of content aimed at helping enterprises to put knowledge at the fingertips of users. This focus, along with our shared strengths in content reuse, multi-channel publishing, and analytics-driven insights, make our mutual products a natural fit for customers,” said David Walters, Xyleme CEO. “We are excited to partner with MadCap Software in bringing the combined power of our comprehensive content solutions to organizations worldwide.”

About Xyleme

Xyleme is the most trusted CCMS and LCMS platform for content development, authoring, management, and syndication at scale, powering the delivery of mission critical content and skills to the extended enterprise. The company’s proven systems manage the entire content lifecycle and end-to-end content operations to improve productivity, enable sales and growth initiatives, ensure compliance, and drive optimization for employees and stakeholders across the globe. Founded in 2004, Xyleme’s best-in-class solutions have won numerous industry awards and are used by the world’s leading Fortune 500 brands across every major industry vertical including: 3M, Cisco, Christus Health, Dunkin Brands, T-Mobile, and VMWare. Learn more at www.xyleme.com .

Piper Sandler served as the exclusive financial advisor to Xyleme in this transaction.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software has spent decades building solutions to help customers improve their content experiences and maximize their return on investment. Customers come first, customization is simple, and teams are integrated with a powerful cloud-based platform. Today’s solutions include the Madcap Central cloud-based content management platform, MadCap Flare desktop authoring software, and MadCap IXIA CCMS enterprise-class DITA component content management system. The company’s solutions are complemented by a range of services, including product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Austin, Texas; Montreal, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; Frankfurt, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com .

