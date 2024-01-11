APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Completes Asset and Operations Acquisition of LeSalon Beauty Ltd.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced today that it has completed its acquisition of certain assets and operations of London, England-based LeSalon Beauty Ltd (“LeSalon”) in a transaction consisting of APPlife Digital common stock and cash. APPlife will retain key members of LeSalon’s leadership and technical teams as consultants ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of service for existing customers.



“We are very excited with the completion of the LeSalon asset acquisition and look forward to growing the current UK operation, as well as, introducing this valued beauty service model throughout the European Union and into the U.S. market and other strategic regions. The LeSalon brand is ready to lead the global beauty to you market,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

LeSalon, a trailblazer in the beauty industry since its establishment in 2015, has been dedicated to revolutionizing the beauty experience by bringing it directly to the doorsteps of consumers. The innovative platform aims to reshape the landscape for beauty professionals, and with its expansion into the EU and U.S. markets, LeSalon is set to elevate the way beauty therapists and clients connect.

Utilizing a streamlined approach, both professional beauty therapists and clients can easily register through a user-friendly GPS-based app or directly on the LeSalon U.S. website. The platform empowers service providers to showcase their expertise in specific beauty services such as hair styling, manicures, pedicures, makeup application, and massages. This enables consumers to explore a diverse pool of skilled and vetted professionals, ultimately allowing them to schedule appointments at locations convenient for them, be it their home or office.

Upon submitting an appointment request, consumers are seamlessly matched with their chosen LeSalon therapist. A confirmation email follows, providing comprehensive details including the professional's name and booking information. Clients who discover a preferred LeSalon professional can easily save them to their favorites, ensuring quick and effortless booking for future appointments.

As well as continuing to operate and grow the UK division, APPlife anticipates expanding LeSalon into European Union and American cities, and eventually into Asian markets that have strong demand from consumers. LeSalon will capitalize on its brand name with a range of high-quality products as well as strategic partnerships with additional beauty product manufacturers and high-profile beauty experts.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.