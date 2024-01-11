Giesecke+Devrient Wins “Connected Car Product of the Year” in 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has been selected as winner of the “Connected Car Product of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



With this award, IoT Breakthrough honors the groundbreaking innovation of DSDA technology. To ensure reliable, high-performance and personalized connectivity, DSDA equips the telematics units of cars with two independent eSIM modules: a telematics eSIM for the operation of the vehicle manufacturer's telematics services and a personal eSIM for the information and entertainment of the occupants.

This approach enables car manufacturers to offer seamless personal eSIM services. Vehicle occupants can easily transfer their own eSIM mobile contracts into the car and use them there for information and entertainment applications. The contracts are automatically activated when they get in with their smartphones and deactivated when they get out. As several eSIM profiles can be stored in the vehicle, all family members can use their mobile phone contracts in the same car, for example.

Vehicles in which Dual-SIM Dual Active from G+D is already in use include the BMW iX and the BMW i4.

"G+D supports car manufacturers with an innovative approach to the future of the connected car. Congratulations. DSDA is our choice for Connected Car Product of the Year!" says Steve Johansson, Managing Director of IoT Breakthrough. "This technology enables uninterrupted connectivity for consumers and OEMs alike, ensuring safety, modern convenience and seamless access to infotainment."

"We are delighted to receive the IoT Breakthrough Award 2024," says Dr Philipp Schulte, CEO of G+D Mobile Security. "Drivers and passengers have completely different expectations today. Modern infotainment systems must enable flexible personalization based on user profiles, which also regulate access to the Internet in the car. With DSDA, we are creating the basic prerequisite for a completely new type of individually networked mobility."

For its awards, IoT Breakthrough conducts a comprehensive analysis of the global Internet of Things industry and recognizes pioneering innovators, leaders and visionaries in several categories. This year, the awards were presented for the eighth time. Thousands of companies from all over the world submitted applications.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. G+D makes the lives of billions of people more secure. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology.

G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In the fiscal year 2022, the company generated a turnover of 2.53 billion euros. G+D is represented by 123 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 40 countries.

Further information: www.gi-de.com.