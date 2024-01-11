Global Diesel Genset Industry Report 2023-2028: Continuous Growth in the Telecom Sector and Reliability as Backup Power Solution Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Genset Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Diesel Genset market is projected to attain a value of $16.23 billion by 2028 from $11.94 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%

The global Diesel Genset market is a dynamic and essential component of the broader power generation landscape, witnessing robust growth driven by diverse industries and applications. Characterized by the deployment of diesel-powered generators, this market caters to a wide range of end-users, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Diesel Gensets play a critical role in providing reliable backup and prime power solutions, ensuring uninterrupted operations during grid outages or in regions with unreliable power infrastructure. The industrial segment dominates the market, with these generators serving as indispensable assets in manufacturing, construction, mining, and oil and gas operations.

The versatility and scalability of Diesel Gensets make them well-suited for a myriad of applications, from powering critical facilities like hospitals and data centers to supporting remote construction sites. As industries prioritize continuous and stable power supply, the market experiences sustained demand for both stationary and portable Diesel Gensets. Environmental concerns and stringent emissions regulations drive innovations toward cleaner and more fuel-efficient diesel engines.

The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player in the market's landscape, fueled by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the need for reliable power solutions. The global Diesel Genset market is poised for continued expansion, adapting to evolving energy needs and technological advancements in the pursuit of reliable and efficient power generation solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Drivers

Drivers:

Reliable Backup Power Solutions: Diesel Gensets serve as dependable sources of emergency power during grid failures, ensuring uninterrupted operations in critical sectors like healthcare, data centers, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Diesel Gensets serve as dependable sources of emergency power during grid failures, ensuring uninterrupted operations in critical sectors like healthcare, data centers, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Remote and Off-Grid Power Generation: Diesel Gensets play a crucial role in providing power in regions lacking access to a stable electricity grid, such as remote areas, mining operations, construction sites, and agricultural activities.

Diesel Gensets play a crucial role in providing power in regions lacking access to a stable electricity grid, such as remote areas, mining operations, construction sites, and agricultural activities. Rapid Industrialization and Infrastructure Development: The global trend of rapid industrialization and infrastructure development drives the demand for reliable and scalable power solutions, with Diesel Gensets being essential for temporary power needs.

The global trend of rapid industrialization and infrastructure development drives the demand for reliable and scalable power solutions, with Diesel Gensets being essential for temporary power needs. Continuous Growth in the Telecom Sector: The continuous growth of the global telecom sector requires reliable backup power solutions, and Diesel Gensets serve as essential backup sources for telecom facilities.

The continuous growth of the global telecom sector requires reliable backup power solutions, and Diesel Gensets serve as essential backup sources for telecom facilities. Military and Defense Applications: Diesel Gensets are vital for military and defense applications, providing secure and independent power sources for military installations, naval vessels, and field operations.

Challenges:

Environmental Regulations and Emission Standards: Stringent environmental regulations and emission standards require significant investments in cleaner-burning engines and exhaust aftertreatment technologies.

Stringent environmental regulations and emission standards require significant investments in cleaner-burning engines and exhaust aftertreatment technologies. Rise of Renewable Energy Alternatives: Growing emphasis on renewable energy sources challenges the Diesel Genset market, particularly where clean alternatives can provide a reliable power supply.

Growing emphasis on renewable energy sources challenges the Diesel Genset market, particularly where clean alternatives can provide a reliable power supply. Fuel Price Volatility and Supply Chain Disruptions: Fuel price volatility and disruptions in the fuel supply chain can impact the total cost of ownership for Diesel Gensets.

Fuel price volatility and disruptions in the fuel supply chain can impact the total cost of ownership for Diesel Gensets. Competition from Alternative Power Sources: Diesel Gensets face competition from natural gas generators, battery storage systems, and fuel cells, particularly in areas with reliable grid connectivity.

Diesel Gensets face competition from natural gas generators, battery storage systems, and fuel cells, particularly in areas with reliable grid connectivity. Technological Disruptions and Electrification Trends: Advances in energy storage, microgrid technologies, and electrification influence the power generation landscape, potentially reducing reliance on Diesel Gensets.

Key Trends:

Growing Demand for Prime Power Applications: Diesel Gensets are increasingly used as primary power sources, providing continuous and stable electricity in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and data centers.

Diesel Gensets are increasingly used as primary power sources, providing continuous and stable electricity in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and data centers. Rising Adoption of Hybrid and Dual-Fuel Gensets: Hybrid and dual-fuel Diesel Gensets, integrating renewables and natural gas, gain popularity for their sustainability and fuel flexibility.

Hybrid and dual-fuel Diesel Gensets, integrating renewables and natural gas, gain popularity for their sustainability and fuel flexibility. Advancements in Digitalization and Smart Gensets: Smart Gensets with advanced sensors and monitoring capabilities enhance operational efficiency and enable predictive maintenance.

Smart Gensets with advanced sensors and monitoring capabilities enhance operational efficiency and enable predictive maintenance. Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Emission Reduction: Manufacturers invest in technologies to create fuel-efficient diesel engines with lower emissions.

Manufacturers invest in technologies to create fuel-efficient diesel engines with lower emissions. Increased Deployment in Construction and Mining Industries: Diesel Gensets are deployed in construction and mining for portable and reliable power sources in challenging environments.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Diesel Genset Market.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Power Systems, Inc.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Wartsila Oyj

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Report Scope:



Diesel Genset Market, By Power Rating:

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

Diesel Genset Market, By Portability:

Stationary

Portable

Diesel Genset Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Diesel Genset Market, By Application:

Standby Backup Power

Prime Power

Peak Shaving Power

Diesel Genset Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a44res

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment