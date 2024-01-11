Former SVB Executive Reka Mishra Joins CLIPr Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLIPr, an Enterprise Video Intelligence platform using AI and machine learning to make video search-able, query-able and more action-able to Unlock Video Insights and Eliminate Video Overload, announced today that former SVB executive, Reka Mishra, will join the company’s advisory board. Reka will assist in strategic and product guidance, as well as the global expansion of CLIPr’s platform.



“I’m thrilled to join CLIPr and help their executive team transform how people consume and engage with video content, along with robust analysis and data by a click of a button on their fingertips,” said Reka. “CLIPr’s platform will significantly help banks and brokerage firms, enterprises, educational institutions, media publishers, and even public safety organizations manage the exponential growth of communication & analysis via video content. CLIPr is making it faster, easier and more accurate to surface the key moments that matter the most, allowing viewers to do their jobs better and redistribute thousands of hours spent manually skimming video content for more high value work.”

Reka is a renowned global business banking executive, people leader and operational strategist with over 20 years of global experience across three continents in a wide range of multibillion-dollar businesses industries. Reka has successfully expanded multibillion-dollar business by driving growth and scaling organizations, introducing new product lines, and operations into new geographies and growth regions. She is a proven Leader as she has successfully stood up talented multiple global teams and net new organization capabilities. She is an expert in organization agility, channel development and adoption of new technology & digital transformations and maintaining regulatory compliance.

She brings her very diverse and rich experience in collaborative business strategy, technology, and people management, digitization and transformations and robust change management across a wide range of industries, including financial services (at Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group), fintech (at PayPal), manufacturing (at John Deere), electronics (at Apple) and healthcare (at Kaiser Permanente). Reka brings this unique perspective to achieve operational excellence, global expansion, product development, and organizational transformation and building organizations, capabilities and teams ground up. She is a hands-on problem solver and a visionary with the ability to envision long-term, “end to end” business opportunities and translating them into actionable strategies, successfully operationalizing them and building out new talented teams to drive growth and revenue.

"We are excited to add Reka’s decades of international and multi-industry growth, operations and transformation business experience to our team, helping drive product strategy and operations within the company,” said Humphrey Chen, CEO of CLIPr. “Her leadership will further drive CLIPr’s momentum and help us quickly expand into new markets and scale the operations with a robust strategy and governance in place.”

About CLIPr

CLIPr is an Enterprise Video Intelligence platform focused on enabling employees to find the Moments that Matter by Unlocking Insights and Eliminating Video Overload. We achieve this by making your video and audio Search-able, Query-able and more Action-able. We transform individual recordings into more action-able video and audio libraries. For more information, please visit www.clipr.ai or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

CONTACT

marketing@clipr.ai