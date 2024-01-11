Double the Memories: Plan an Unforgettable Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year Getaway in Hong Kong

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most important holidays in Hong Kong, Chinese New Year (CNY) or Lunar New Year, calls for spectacular celebratory activities and auspicious family feasts. And this year, there’s even more to celebrate with The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) – the fifth day (or Chor 5) falls on Valentine’s Day so that you can extend your CNY getaway with a romantic adventure.



Known for its distinctive East-meets-West culture, Hong Kong is ideal for couples to create a unique and timeless memory. From exploring the city on a swoon-worthy photoshoot to creative workshops for crafty couples and dinners at the hottest restaurants in town, it’s time for you to start planning an unforgettable Valentine’s Day in one of Asia’s most romantic cities.

Narrate Your Love Story Through Photographs

Mark the day with a couple’s photoshoot, where you can dress in qipao (traditional Chinese garments) and travel back in time to feel the romance of old Hong Kong while capturing the sweetest moments with your valentine.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the signature local dai pai dong (open-air food stall), get lost in each other’s eyes while recreating scenes from Wong Kar-Wai’s In the Mood for Love. Keep the romance flowing on an iconic double-decker Hong Kong tram, where you can cuddle up on the upper level and soak up the historic atmosphere.

At the revitalized Central Market, snap stunning silhouettes and candid smiles on the grand terrazzo staircase, then stroll hand-in-hand on Hollywood Road or up the steep stone steps of Pottinger Street, one of the city’s oldest lanes, to stately Tai Kwun. At this sprawling Victorian-era heritage complex, steal a kiss in a shady cobbled courtyard for memories that will last a lifetime.

Craft Sweet Moments Together

This year, spend Valentine’s Day bonding over one-of-a-kind activities in which you can create extraordinary gifts signifying your remarkable Hong Kong moment with your partner. Engage in various hands-on experiences in town, like bespoke perfume-making workshops, neon light art workshops and rock candy workshops, among many others. PAPABUBBLE, the confectionery shop in Tai Hang, promises a genuinely sweet-making experience, allowing you to take home a delectable yet heart-warming gift for your better half.

Fancy something out in nature? Head to the pearl jewellery-making workshop in Sai Kung, a city oasis about a 45-minute drive from Central. During this exclusive experience, you’ll visit a pearl farm, learn how to cultivate the gems and create gleaming accessories made with freshly harvested pearls all by your hands.

Indulge at a Romantic New Restaurant

If food is your language, you’ve come to the right place! Experience Hong Kong’s world-class dining scene with a special Valentine’s Day feast at one of the city’s hottest tables.

Look no further than Sabatini Ristorante Italiano in ifc mall for authentic Italian fare. At the second branch of the acclaimed restaurant in Hong Kong (the first is in the Royal Garden Hotel), a sophisticated atmosphere, live music, sweeping harbour views, and signature dishes like homemade Cavatelli with red prawns await.

Dazzling in every way, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic sets the benchmark for harbourside fine dining on the 44/F at LANDMARK in the centre area of Hong Kong. Look forward to an exquisite French menu by celebrity chef Anne-Sophie Pic and an enchanting atmosphere full of Baccarat chandeliers, crystal tiles, mirrors and glassware.

Watch the enchanting sunset over the skyline at the new Mondrian Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, with hyper-local cocktails like the Clay Pot Negroni at Avoca. Head upstairs to Carna by Dario Cecchini, a modern Italian steakhouse with palatial Tuscan interiors for dinner. If the harbour views don’t take your breath away, Cecchini’s decadent nose-to-tail menu certainly will.

Keep the Celebration Going

The CNY fun continues until the 15th day (or Chor 15, February 24), culminating with the Lantern Festival. In ancient times, the Festival was akin to a Chinese Valentine’s Day because single women were allowed to roam freely and meet potential suitors without supervision.

The Festival is also a day for loved ones to celebrate and gather to enjoy glutinous rice balls (symbolizing togetherness), decipher riddles on lanterns, and admire the first full moon of the lunar new year. As a traveller, you are welcome to join the local celebrations. At the same time, a vibrant array of activities in the city awaits, including auspicious dragon dances and annual lantern displays.

Ready to celebrate? This is just the beginning. Discover more during your CNY and Valentine’s Day adventure in Hong Kong. Start planning today!

