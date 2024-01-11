Walter P Moore Names Kelly Roberts Atlanta Managing Director

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore, a global engineering firm renowned for its commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, is excited to announce the promotion of Kelly Roberts to the role of Managing Director of the Atlanta Structural Engineering team.

In addition to her role as a Principal, Roberts is a distinguished leader in structural design, with an extensive portfolio encompassing diverse projects such as educational and healthcare facilities to commercial and healthcare structures. As the head of the firm’s Sustainable Design Community of Practice within the structures group, Roberts specializes in life cycle assessment, embodied carbon studies, and the integration of sustainable and salvaged materials. Her dedication and expertise have earned her numerous accolades, including being named among Engineering Georgia's Top 100 Influential Women in 2023, 2022, and 2021 and being honored as part of Building Design+Construction's 2021 40 Under 40 Class.





"Kelly’s promotion to Managing Director is a testament to her outstanding contributions and dedication to delivering exceptional results to our clients," said Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO. "We are confident that under Kelly's leadership, the team will thrive and continue to exceed client expectations."

In her new role, Roberts will steer the strategic direction and daily operations, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and client relations. As a renowned expert in sustainable design, she is a founding board member of the Lifecycle Building Center of Greater Atlanta. She is engaged in industry organizations holding roles such as co-chair for the Atlanta Carbon Leadership Forum HUB and Steering Committee member for AIA Atlanta COTE. Additionally, she serves as the founding chair of the NCSEA Sustainability Committee and as an Advisory Council member of the SEI Sustainability Committee's SE 2050 task force.





We are also pleased to announce that Doug Robinson will continue to serve clients and focus on the role of Principal-in-Charge on select projects for the Atlanta team.

"Walter P Moore is committed to investing in our talented professionals by providing them with opportunities for growth and advancement," added Blair Hanuschak, Executive Director of the Structures Group. "We trust that the collective leadership of Kelly, Doug, and the rest of the Atlanta leadership team will further strengthen our standing as a reliable partner in the engineering community."

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, technology consulting, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore‘s 900+ professionals work across 24 U.S. offices and seven international locations.

