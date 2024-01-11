2023 Semiconductor Industry Research Value Pack: Global Research Bundle of 6 Reports with Focus on China and Taiwan

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Semiconductor Industry Research Value Pack" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the IC design, IC manufacturing (foundry, memory), and IC OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) sectors, covering global, Taiwan, and China, along with their respective supply chains for the period 2022-2023 and beyond.

Despite adverse factors such as high inflation rates and the Russia-Ukraine war, the global semiconductor industry sustained double-digit growth throughout 2022, supported by higher revenue in the first half and robust sales of networking and data center chips. In 2023, the global semiconductor market is expected to have declined by 10.1% to US$516.1 billion under the influence of the overall macroeconomic environment.

Among them, the memory IC sector has been the most affected this year. Fortunately, since the first quarter of 2023, major global memory IC manufacturers have implemented production reduction controls, stabilizing shipment prices.

With an expected year-on-year growth of 46.3%, the memory IC sector is anticipated to reach US$134.3 billion in 2024 and continue high growth in 2025 and 2026, with year-on-year growth rates of 38.7% and 13.1%, respectively. This sector is expected to be a major driving force for the global semiconductor market growth in the next three years.

List of Topics

Development of the global, China, and Taiwan IC design industry in 2022-2023, covering respective company rankings, their performance overview in 2022, and development strategies of major players such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Huawei Hisilicon, Unisoc, GigaDevice, Will Semiconductor, etc.

Development of the global and Taiwan semiconductor foundry industry in 2022-2023, addressing respective foundry rankings, their performance overview in 2022, and development strategies of key players such as TSMC, Samsung, UMC, PSMC, VSI (Vanguard), SMIC, GlobalFoundries, etc.

Development of the global, China, and Taiwan IC OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) industry in 2022-2023, including respective foundry rankings, their performance overview, and development strategies of key players such as ASE, PTI, KYEC, Amkor, JCET, Tongfu Microelectronics, Huatian Technology, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

2022 Recap and 2023 Development of the Global IC Design Industry

1. Development of the Global IC Design Industry in 2022

1.1 Ranking of Global Top Ten IC Design Companies in 2022

1.2 IC Design Industry's Overall Performance in 2022

2. Major IC Design Companies' Business Operations in 2022

2.1 Qualcomm & MediaTek

2.2 Nvidia & AMD

2.3 Broadcom & Marvell

3. Development of the Global IC Design Industry in 2023

3.1 Uncertain Outlook for 2H23 Due to Slow Recovery in the Smartphone and PC Markets

3.2 Rise of AI Applications Driving Opportunities for Cloud Server and Edge Computing Chips

2022 Recap and 2023 Development of the Worldwide Semiconductor Foundry Industry

1. Global Foundry Industry Recap 2022

1.1 Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Size in 2022

1.2 Top Ten Global Semiconductor Foundry Rankings in 2022

1.3 Overall Performance of the Semiconductor Foundry Industry in 2022

2. Development Trends of Major Semiconductor Foundries in 2022

2.1 TSMC

2.2 Samsung

2.3 UMC, PSMC, Vanguard

2.4 SMIC

2.5 GlobalFoundries

3. Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry Development in 2023

3.1 Foundry Operations Expected to Bottom Out in 1H23, Recovery Pace Remains Uncertain in 2H23

3.2 Intel's New IFS Business Model to Change the Global Semiconductor Foundry Landscape

2022 Recap and 2023 Development of the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry

1. Recap of the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry in 2022

1.1 Market Size and Top Ten OSAT Rankings in the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry in 2022

1.2 Overall Performance of the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry in 2022

2. Operational Performance of Major OSAT Companies in 2022

2.1 ASE Holdings, PTI, KYEC

2.2 Amkor, JCET

3. Outlook for the Global IC Packaging and Testing Industry

3.1 OSATs Shifting Focus to Automotive Chips While Consumer Electronics Demand Weakening

3.2 Leading Players Accelerate Advanced Packaging Technology Development to Meet Emerging HPC and AI Application Trends

Development of the IC Design Industry and Major Players in China

1. Overview of the IC Design Industry in China

1.1 Changes in the Market Size of the IC Design Industry

1.2 Distribution of IC Design Industry Players

1.2.1 Changes in the Number of IC Design Companies

1.2.2 Distribution of IC Design Industry Players by Scale

1.2.3 Distribution of IC Design Products by Category

2. Development of Major IC Design Companies in China

2.1 Huawei HiSilicon

2.2 Unisoc

2.3 GigaDevice

2.4 Will Semiconductor

3. Development of the IC Design Industry in China

3.1 Independent IC Supply Rate in China

3.2 The Subsequent Impact of the EDA Ban

4. Analyst's Perspective

Development of the China IC Packaging and Testing Industry and Key Players

1. Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry

1.1 Market Size and Recent Changes in China's IC Packaging and Testing Industry

1.2 Regional Distribution of IC Packaging and Testing Industry Players in China

2. Development of major IC Packaging and Testing Players in China

2.1 Ranking of the Top-10 Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Companies

2.2 Recent Performance of the Top-3 Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Companies

2.2.1 JCET

2.2.2 Tongfu Microelectronics

2.2.3 Huatian Technology

3. Outlook for the Industry

3.1 Effects of National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund

3.2 Impact of US-China Conflict and Decoupling from China

3.3 China Shifting Focus to Automotive Semiconductors Following Obstacles in Advanced Process Technology

Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry Landscape, 2023 and Beyond

Taiwan's Global Position and Development in the Semiconductor Industry

Development of Taiwan's Major Semiconductor Industry Sectors

Key Developments in the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry, 3Q 2023 and Beyond

1. Development of the Semiconductor Industry

1.1 IC Design

1.1.1 Peak Season Performance Fails to Meet Expectations in 2H23

1.1.2 IC Design Firms Diversify into Multiple Applications amid Continued AI Boom

1.2 IC Manufacturing

1.2.1 Wafer Foundry Outlook Cautious due to Low Order Visibility

1.2.2 Memory Supply and Demand Expected to Stabilize during 4Q23 to 1H24

1.3 IC Packaging and Testing

1.3.1 Peak Season Effect Depending on Consumer Market Momentum Pickups

1.3.2 Emerging Trends in HPC and AI Applications Continue to Drive Demand for Advanced Packaging and Testing

