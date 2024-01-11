Vibra Healthcare and Monument Health Collaborate to Open the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills in Rapid City, South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. and MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibra Healthcare and Monument Health are pleased to announce the opening of the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills. This innovative new healthcare facility, situated at 2115 Promise Road in Rapid City, South Dakota, seamlessly integrates two types of specialized hospital care under one roof: inpatient medical rehabilitation and critical care, also known as long-term acute care.



Operated by a joint venture entity whose members are Monument Health and Vibra Hospital Holdings—an affiliate of national specialty healthcare provider Vibra Healthcare—the one-story, 55,000-square-foot hospital boasts 36 rehabilitation beds and 18 long-term acute care beds. Managed by an affiliate of Vibra Healthcare, the new hospital is poised to become a pivotal resource for post-acute care in the region.

Brad Hollinger, CEO of Vibra Healthcare, expressed his enthusiasm for the new hospital, stating, “We were thrilled to collaborate with Monument Health to bring this unique, world-class specialty hospital to the region. Our appreciation extends to the greater Rapid City community for their overwhelming support, to all of our steadfast partners, and to the dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare the hospital for opening.”

“Caring for patients, close to home, is a deeply held value at Monument Health,” said Mark Longacre, Monument Health’s vice president of operations. “Bringing this specialized care to the Black Hills means families can be closer to their loved one who may be recovering from a significant health issue. We are grateful to partner with Vibra on this venture and trust in their ability to care for our community members.”

Guided by hospital CEO Kyle Richards, the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills team eagerly anticipates helping patients navigate their recovery journeys. “I am honored to introduce the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills to our community,” Richards remarked. “We have an outstanding team, and we eagerly look forward to serving our patients with life-changing restorative care. While we will provide two distinct types of care, at the heart of what we do in our hospital is the belief in every patient's potential to return to a better state of health.”

The majority of patients in the new hospital will have already received treatment at a traditional hospital first. However, their debilitating conditions necessitate ongoing hospital-level care and specialized services to maximize recovery and prepare them to return home or to another care setting safely.

The advanced physical medicine and rehabilitation programs offered at the new hospital are specifically designed to assist patients in regaining their function and independence after suffering conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Additionally, the new hospital will provide critical care services for individuals who require extended periods of hospitalization to recover. The first of its kind in the region, the hospital’s critical care unit is designed to accommodate patients who may need several weeks of intensive hospital services to manage medically complex conditions such as ventilator dependency and weaning, multi-system complications, major trauma, surgical complications, severe infectious diseases, wounds, and sepsis.

Designed by Phoenix-based architecture firm Dekker Perich Sabatini and constructed by MJ Harris Construction Services, LLC, Alabama, the facility boasts a total of 54 private rooms with private baths, four high observation rooms, and a spacious rehabilitation gym. The gym is equipped with state-of-the-art rehab equipment, including digital therapeutics designed to engage patients and enhance neurorecovery simultaneously.

The Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills is currently open and accepting referrals for rehabilitation services, with plans to launch critical care services in the coming weeks. A grand opening event will be scheduled for later this winter.

Medical providers and prospective patients interested in learning more about the hospital's services, scheduling a tour, or making a referral can contact the hospital directly. Individuals seeking employment opportunities at the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills can visit the hospital's website to view and apply for current career opportunities.

About the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills

Located in Rapid City, S.D., the Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills is a 54-bed specialty hospital that uniquely combines two levels of post-acute care under one roof—inpatient medical rehabilitation and critical care, also known as long-term acute care. The hospital offers restorative care to individuals who have suffered from a wide range of debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries, and chronic medical conditions. To learn more, please visit rcchblackhills.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kyle Richards

Chief Executive Officer

Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills

605.646.6040

krichards@rcchblackhills.com



About Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare is a critical care and medical rehabilitation hospital company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead Vibra’s clinical programs for rehabilitating patients who have suffered from strokes, multiple traumas, serious infectious diseases including COVID-19, musculoskeletal, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions, including ventilator dependency. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare’s network of specialty hospitals, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leigh Eckley

Chief Revenue and Operations Officer

Vibra Healthcare

717.480.7227

leckley@vibrahealth.com



About Monument Health

Headquartered in Rapid City, S.D., Monument Health is a community-based health care system with a mission to make a difference, every day. The system offers care in 31 medical specialties and serves 14 communities across western South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. With over 5,000 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is composed of 5 hospitals and 40 medical clinics and specialty centers. Monument Health is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephany Chalberg

Public Relations Manager

Monument Health

605.755.9086

schalberg@monument.health