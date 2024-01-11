Spirits Global Market Report 2024 - Key Trends Include Rise of Low-ABV and Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Growing Emphasis on Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing and Ready-to-Mix Hybrid Beverages

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirits Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The spirits market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $145.07 billion in 2023 to $153.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to various factors, including the cultural and social significance of spirits, the traditional craftsmanship involved in their production, the expansion of global exports, consumer demand for premium products, and the flourishing mixology and cocktail culture. These elements have played a significant role in shaping the spirits industry.



The spirits market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $191.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the influence of health-conscious consumer preferences, a focus on sustainability and environmental practices, the impact of digital marketing and e-commerce, the popularity of flavored spirits and innovation, the emergence of new markets, and a heightened focus on premiumization within the spirits industry.

Major trends expected in the forecast period include the growth of craft distillation, the rise of low-ABV and non-alcoholic spirits, a stronger emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing, the exploration of aging and barrel finishing techniques, and the integration of global flavors and fusion in the creation of new spirit offerings.



Spirits manufacturers are now introducing ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to evolving consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a fusion of alcoholic drinks from different beverage categories, utilizing unique flavor combinations, ingredients, and production methods from multiple drink types. Examples include producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel to impart distinctive flavors. Hybrid beverages are particularly prevalent in the spirits category, with products such as beer blended with rum or tea combined with vodka. Popular hybrid beverages include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua), and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).



Leading companies operating in the spirits market are placing their focus on premium spirits to capitalize on the growing demand and expand their market presence. Premium spirits are characterized by high-quality ingredients and production methods, resulting in superior alcoholic beverages. For example, in August 2021, Beam Suntory, a Japan-based beverage company, introduced a collection of five premium spirits in North India, including Oaksmith, India's first international Indian whisky, Yamazaki Japanese Whisky, Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Toki Japanese Whisky, and Roku Japanese Craft Gin. This new range offers consumers a diverse selection of premium spirits to choose from, enhancing their overall drinking experience. Moreover, it provides a variety of distinct flavor profiles for a more enjoyable experience.



