Shipping Container Market Set to Soar Past USD 20.76 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Shipping Container market , digitalization, smart containers, blockchain integration, container leasing, decarbonization efforts, demand for specialized containers, container tracking technology, modular container solutions, alternative materials, consolidation in the industry, cold chain logistics, reshoring and nearshoring, and sustainable packaging solutions are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A shipping container, also known as an intermodal container, is a large standardized container designed and built for intermodal freight transport, meaning these containers can be used across different modes of transport – from ship to rail to truck – without unloading and reloading their cargo. Intermodal containers are primarily used to store and transport materials and products efficiently and securely in the global containerized intermodal freight transport system, but smaller numbers are in regional use as well.

Prominent Players in Shipping Container Market

A.P. Moller–Maersk Group

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC)

CMA CGM Group

China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO)

Evergreen Marine

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

HMM Co., Ltd.

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Korea Marine Transport Co., Ltd.

Wan Hai Lines

PIL

Seaboard Shipping

Matson

UASC

Safmarine

Hamburg Süd

APL

Standard Container Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Standard container type dominated the global online market as they are highly versatile and can accommodate a wide range of cargo types, from consumer goods to industrial products. Their adaptability makes them a preferred choice for various industries.

Reefer Cargo" or Refrigerated Cargo is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the Reefer Cargo" or refrigerated cargo is expanding, and there is a rising demand for the transportation of perishable goods, including fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy products. Reefer containers are essential for maintaining the cold chain, ensuring the freshness and quality of these products during transit. With the growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, there is an increased need for efficient and temperature-controlled shipping. Reefer containers are crucial for delivering fresh and frozen products to consumers' doorsteps.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is a global manufacturing hub for a wide range of products, leading to substantial demand for shipping containers to transport goods internationally. The region's robust manufacturing sector drives the need for containers. The region is a central player in global trade, with many of the world's busiest ports and shipping routes. It serves as a gateway for goods moving between Europe, North America, and other parts of the world. This trade activity generates significant demand for shipping containers.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Shipping Container market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Shipping Container.

Key Developments in Shipping Container Market

In March 2023, Maersk announced a strategic partnership with Vestas, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, to explore the potential of wind energy to power container ships, aiming to decarbonize the shipping industry.

In January 2023, Global Ports Investments, a leading container terminal operator, secured a $500 million loan facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its port infrastructure development projects.

