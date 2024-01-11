Sheet Face Mask Market Set to Soar Past USD 0.53 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Sheet Face Mask market , clean and sustainable formulations, biodegradable and eco-friendly masks, tech-driven skincare innovations, anti-aging and skincare benefits, gender-neutral and unisex options, DIY and at-home masking, ingredient transparency, subscription and personalized masking services, Asian beauty trends, multi-masking techniques, face mask fashion and accessories, CBD-infused masks, virtual try-on tools, wellness and self-care integration, innovative packaging designs, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A sheet face mask is a thin, pre-cut sheet of fabric that is soaked in a serum containing various skincare ingredients. The sheet mask is applied to the face and left on for a period of time, typically 15-20 minutes. During this time, the serum is absorbed by the skin, delivering the active ingredients to the deeper layers.

Prominent Players in the Sheet Face Mask Market

Amorepacific Corporation

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

BioRepublic Skin Care

Luxaderme

L'Oréal S.A.

Christian Dior SE

Sephora Inc.

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

Yunos Co. Ltd.

Innisfree

The Face Shop

Lancôme

3LAB

ES Cosmetic USA

Euro Wipes

OEM/ODM Global Cosmetics

Star Skin Beauty Group AG

Taiki Group

Boss Biological Technique Ltd.

Decléor S.A.

Oskia Skincare

REN Clean Skincare

Clarins

Elizabeth Arden

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corporation

Non-woven Fabric Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-woven fabrics dominate the global online market as they are cost-effective and widely used due to their ability to hold and deliver skincare ingredients effectively. They are lightweight and offer good absorbency, making them a popular choice for many consumers.

Moisturizing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the moisturizing is the leading segment moisturizing masks are popular because they address a fundamental skincare need. Consumers are often seeking hydration to maintain healthy and radiant skin. These masks are versatile and appeal to a broad audience, making them a consistent driver of sales.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong skincare culture, innovative product development, and a focus on beauty and self-care. K-beauty and J-beauty trends have gained international popularity, further fueling the growth of sheet mask consumption.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Sheet Face Mask market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Sheet Face Mask.

Key Developments in Sheet Face Mask Market

In April 2023, Japanese beauty brand, Shiseido, announced plans to launch a new line of sheet masks featuring ingredients sourced from Japan.

In March 2023, South Korean skincare brand, Innisfree, announced a partnership with online retailer, Amazon, to expand its distribution in the US market.

In January 2023, US-based beauty brand, Farmacy, announced a new line of sheet masks featuring hemp-derived CBD oil.

