Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market Trends & Analysis to 2030: miRNA Probes Anticipated to Grow at a Significant CAGR, Driven by Increasing R&D and Extensive Usage of miRNA in Cancer Detection

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market size is expected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The increasing global population being prone to target diseases, such as cancer, leads to the rising demand for accurate and effective diagnostics. This is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society Cancer Statistics 2023, it was estimated that approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2023. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) 2021 report indicates that there were an estimated 150, 782 new cancer cases in Australia in 2021.







Furthermore, the ICMR 2021 Report suggests that the number of cancer patients in India is projected to increase from 26.7 million in 2021 to 29.8 million in 2025. The fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) technique serves various purposes, including the precise localization of specific DNA sequences, genetic disease diagnosis, gene mapping, and identification of new oncogenes associated with different types of cancers. The growing investment in cancer genomics is expected to drive the adoption and significance of FISH. In addition, supportive government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure levels, and increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits associated with this technique are expected to fuel industry growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, technological advancement in chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH), such as higher storage time of analyzed samples for long-duration studies, is expected to fuel the demand for navigation systems in the coming years. FISH is most commonly used in the detection of genetic diseases, such as Angelman syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, chronic myelogenous leukemia, Down's syndrome, Velocardiofacial syndrome, 22q13 deletion syndrome, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and cri-du-chat. According to a publication from the CDC in 2022, Down's syndrome is the most common genetic disorder, with almost one in every 700 newborns affected by the disorder.



The rising prevalence of the condition drives the need to provide efficient diagnostics for detecting these genetic diseases, which, in turn, drives the overall market growth. Furthermore, key participants are engaged in various strategies, such as product launches, partnerships & collaborations, and M&As, to expand their global footprint and maintain competitive position in the market. For instance, in March 2023, OGT (Sysmex Group) received IVDR certification for CytoCell FISH probes. The company is the first manufacturer of FISH probes to receive IVDR certification, showcasing its unwavering commitment to meeting the significantly more rigorous regulatory standards. This certification validates their products' enduring safety, dependability, and efficacy.



Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization Probe Market Report Highlights

On the basis of technology, the flow FISH segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high demand for diagnosis of bacterial, viral, and fungal diseases

On the basis of type, miRNA is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period driven by factors, such as increasing R&D and extensive usage of miRNA in cancer detection

Based on applications, cancer diagnostics dominated the market with market in 2022 due to the rising prevalence of cancer among the population

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of target diseases, improving healthcare facilities, and growing demand for IVD testing for disease detection

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $828.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. FISH Probe Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. FISH Probe Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Fish Probe Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2. Q FISH

4.3. FLOW FISH

4.4. Other FISH

Chapter 5. FISH Probe Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. FISH Probe Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2. DNA

5.3. RNA

Chapter 6. FISH Probe Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. FISH Probe Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Cancer Research

6.3. Genetic Diseases

6.4. Other

Chapter 7. FISH Probe Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Fish Probe Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2. Research

7.3. Clinical

7.4. Companion Diagnostics

Chapter 8. FISH Probe Market: Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.2.1. New Product Launch

9.2.2. Partnerships

9.2.3. Acquisition

9.2.4. Collaboration

9.2.5. Funding

9.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.5. Company Profiles

9.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.5.2. PerkinElmer Inc.

9.5.3. Biodot

9.5.4. Horizon Diagnostics

9.5.5. Merck KGaA

9.5.6. Agilent Technologies

9.5.7. ABVova Corporation

9.5.8. LGC Biosearch Technologies Inc.

9.5.9. Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

9.5.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.5.11. Oxford Gene Technology

9.5.12. Biocare Medical, LLC

9.5.13. Qiagen (Exiqon A/S)

9.5.14. GSP Research Institute, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf29ut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment