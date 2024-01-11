Underdog Fantasy Partners with Sift to Prevent Fraud, Protect Users

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underdog Fantasy , the fast-growing sports gaming platform, today announced a new partnership with Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, to protect users against fraud and streamline transactions.



Sift’s platform uses machine learning and a global data network of 1 trillion annual events to identify high-risk transactions in real time. Sift’s technology enables Underdog to prevent the use of stolen payment methods on its platform, reducing fraudulent chargebacks and false positives that create friction for legitimate players. With adoption from Underdog, Sift has cemented itself as the preferred fraud protection solution for daily fantasy and online gaming.

"Protecting our players through innovation is part of our DNA, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sift in this important mission," said Dustin Cooper, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Underdog Fantasy. "Sift’s industry expertise and innovative use of machine learning allow us to instantly identify and block emerging fraud threats without creating hurdles for our players. This partnership will help us further ensure our players can trust that Underdog will give them a fun, fair, and secure environment to increase their enjoyment of sports."

"With Sift’s deep and broad coverage in the online gaming industry, we have a unique level of visibility into different fraud patterns affecting the sector," said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. "Underdog Fantasy abides by a player-first mentality, and we’re confident our solution will help them do even more to protect their community without compromising a great user experience."

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog, the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, was founded in 2020 to build games for American sports fans to increase their enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, Underdog is able to appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for all fans. For more information, please visit https://underdogfantasy.com/

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

